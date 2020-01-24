Stocks Turn Lower After CDC Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus in U.S.

Stocks turn lower after the Centers for Disease Control confirms a second patient in the U.S. has been infected with the coronavirus.

Stocks reversed direction and moved lower after the Centers for Disease Control confirms a second patient in the U.S. has been infected with the coronavirus. The virus in China has killed 26 people and forced authorities to restrict travel for an estimated 40 million. Intel is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The chip giant posted fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' forecasts and said it anticipates robust 2020 sales.

Stocks reversed direction and moved lower after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a patient in Chicago has been infected with the coronavirus, the second patient to be infected in the United States.

Concerns remained over the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, which has killed 26 people and forced authorities to restrict travel for an estimated 40 million more heading into the start of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The World Health Organization said the outbreak, which was first recorded in the central industrial city of Wuhan, has infected about 830 people but has not yet risen to the level of a global health emergency.

China locked down travel in two major cities and restricted movements from 10 more in an effort to contain the virus during the busy New Year holidays, which have closed markets in China on Friday and for the balance of next week.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, the world's biggest theme park operator, closed its Shanghai park in order to help prevent the spread of the virus, and McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report reportedly has halted operations in five cities in China due to the outbreak.

U.S. equities earlier in Friday's session had found support from stronger-than-expected earnings from chip giant Intel (INTC) - Get Report, which posted fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' forecasts and said it anticipates robust 2020 sales amid an emerging rebound in global chip markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.06%, to 29,143, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.01%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index had risen to an all-time intraday high during the session.

Stocks finished mixed Thursday, with the Dow coming off lows and the Nasdaq closing at a record high after the WHO said it wouldn't declare a global public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

American Express reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as international billings growth offset a slower increase in domestic spending.

The credit card company earned $2.03 a share in the period, 2 cents ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report was rising Friday after saying revenue from multi-year supply agreements it has signed with Apple AAPL could reach $15 billion.

The company said it had entered two multi-year agreements to supply wireless components to Apple, the iPhone maker.

