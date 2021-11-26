Dow Futures Tumble, Oil Prices Sink, Global Markets Retreat On New COVID Variant Discovery

The discovery of a new COVID variant, which could be resistant to current vaccines, has global markets trading deeply in the red Friday, setting up Wall Street for one of its worst trading days of the year.

U.S. equity futures plunged lower Friday, setting up Wall Street for one of the worst trading days of the year, as investors retreated from risk markets around the world amid concerns over the impact of a dangerous new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The World Health Organization will hold an emergency meeting Friday following the discovery of the variant, known as B.1.1.529, in a traveler visiting Israel from South Africa earlier this week. It has also been identified in Hong Kong, according to U.K. health officials.

"WHO is closely monitoring the recently reported variant B.1.1.529. So far under 100 sequences have been reported," the agency said in a statement. "Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study."

The variant carries a spike protein -- the basis for infection -- that is vastly different to that which current vaccines are designed to neutralize, health authorities have said, and is mutating fast. Britain has restricted travel from South Africa, and several neighboring countries as a result, with the European Union following shortly after.

Market reaction to the variant's potential was swift and decisive: European stocks are set for their biggest single-day decline of the year, with the Stoxx 600 benchmark down 2.65% in mid-day trading in Frankfurt, while oil prices tumbled and benchmark Treasury bond yields fell more than 10 basis points from closing levels on Wednesday to 1.521%.

On Wall Street, where investors have already been rattled this week by faster-than-expected readings for October inflation and forecasts that the Federal Reserve will both quicken the pace of its tapering process while executing rate hikes in the first half of 2022, stocks are looking at a steep opening bell declines in what is also likely to be holiday-thinned trading.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 785 point opening bell decline while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 77 point slump. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 145 point slide at the start of trading.

U.S. markets are set to close at 1:00 PM Eastern time.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares were a rare pre-market gainer as investors piled into the drugmaker following confirmation of the new COVID variant and news that European officials have approved its Comirnaty vaccine for use in young children, while Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report surged 8.2% to $295.80 each.

Merck & Co. (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report shares, however, slumped 3.55% after the drugmaker published data from a large-scale trial of its COVID pill treatment that showed a lower-than-expected efficacy rate against hospitalization and death in high-risk patients.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares were marked 5.8% higher in pre-market trading and leading advances for so-called stay-at-home stocks as investors hedge the impact of the new COVID variant.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report was also on the move, rising 8.8% to $226.60 each, as investors bet on a slower return to full-time office work while also seizing on the opportunity to snap-up a stock that has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past month. Other notable stay-at-home movers were Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, which was marked 6% higher, and Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report was marked 2.6% higher at $237.50 each.

Airline and travel stocks were notably lower in pre-market trading, with domestic carriers slumping alongside their European rivals amid fears of new travel restrictions heading into the holiday season following the discovery of a potentially vaccine-resistant COVID variant.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report was marked 7.33% lower, while American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report slumped 7.3% and United Airlines was marked 7.555 lower in pre-market trading. Planemaker Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report fell 6.4% to $197.05 each while cruise operator Carnival Corp. (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report slumped 10.6%

In other markets, oil prices tumbled from multi-year highs on concerns that energy demand -- particularly in jet fuel -- could quickly decelerate if lockdowns and travel restrictions intensify from a worldwide spread of the news variant.

WTI futures for January delivery were marked $4.80 lower at $73.30 per barrel while WTI contracts for the same month, the global pricing benchmark, fell $4.88 to $77.34 per barrel.

In overseas markets, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 2.18% lower on the session, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2.53% to close at 28,751.62 points.