Dow Futures Rebound As Omicron Fears Ease; Airlines, Oil Move Higher- Stock Market Today

U.S. equity futures rebounded from their worst Black Friday session on record Monday as investors clawed back losses and eyed developments from the nascent outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant in economies around the world.

With cases discovered in Europe, Africa and Asia, and reports that the newly-named variant might be resistant to current vaccine structures, the World Health Organization has named Omicron a 'variant of concern' and governments around the world are closing borders and issuing new travel and business restrictions to tame its spread.

Britain has called for an emergency meeting of G7 health officials for Monday, with President Joe Biden expected to give an update on the U.S. response effort later today.

Travel restrictions, thus far, have largely focused on South Africa, the origin of the new variant, and neighboring countries, with a U.S ban on entry from those nations set to begin later this evening.

Early reports that symptoms could be milder than first anticipated added to market optimism, however, while investors look to any impact the outbreak may have on central bank policy as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 250 point opening bell gain -- following Friday's 905 decline, the worst since October of 2020 -- while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 41 point advance. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 170 point gain at the start of trading as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edge higher, to 1.545%, in overnight trading.

In terms of individual stocks, Morderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares surged 10.2% as the drugmaker insisted it could develop a new vaccine capable of combating the new Omicron variant early in the new year.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report rose 1.7%, leading U.S. air carries higher, after data from the Transport Security Administration indicated the highest levels of passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic.

Looking into the week ahead, jobs data will highlight a quiet calendar of economic releases and corporate earnings this week as the third quarter reporting season winds to a close and markets shift focus to any central bank policy response to the threat of the Omicron variant.

ADP's National Employment report will follow on Wednesday, with initial jobless claims expected at 8:30 am Eastern time Thursday ahead of Friday's November non-farm payroll report, which is expected to show the addition on 550,00 new jobs into the economy last month.

On the earnings side, 10 companies will report this week, including Salesforce CRM, Snowflake SNOW, Dollar General DG, Kroger KR and Marvell MRVL.

Thus far, with 486 companies reporting, S&P 500 earnings are forecast to rise 42.4% from last year to a collective $453.1 billion, with fourth quarter estimates pointing to a 21.6% advance.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 rebounded 0.967% from the worst session of the year by mid-day trading in Frankfurt, while a weaker-start to the Asian session held back the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index, which was marked 0.41% lower by the close of trading.

In other markets, oil prices roared back to life amid the broader market rebound and reports that OPEC members could stall their effort to boost monthly production levels when leaders meet later this week in Vienna.

WTI futures for January delivery were marked 3.59 higher at $71.75 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month, the global pricing benchmark, surged $3.47 to $76.19 per barrel.