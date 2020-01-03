Dow Falls Sharply After U.S. Kills Iranian Military Leader

Stocks sink Friday after a U.S. military strike kills Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Stocks sank Friday after a U.S. military strike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the Baghdad airport. Global oil prices surged on news that U.S. forces killed the Iranian general in Iraq. Tesla delivered 112,000 vehicles to customers in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

Stocks slumped Friday and oil prices surged after a U.S. military strike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the Baghdad airport.

"At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani," the Pentagon said in a statement, adding the general was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 238 points, or 0.84%, to 28,629, the S&P 500 dropped 0.85% and the Nasdaq was down 0.97%.

News that Soleimani was killed could draw Iranian retaliation against Israeli and American interests, according to experts.

“A big fat dollop of geopolitical uncertainty has landed on investors' desks,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

Stocks closed at record highs Thursday, the first trading day of 2020, as investors kicked off the new trading year in a buoyant mood driven by the prospect of a formal trade agreement between Washington and Beijing and moves by China to boost its economy.

Global oil prices surged on news that U.S. forces killed the Iranian general in Iraq, and as Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed to seek revenge on American targets with the help of allies around the Muslim world.

The ayatollah warned Friday that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States.

Brent crude futures contracts for February delivery, the global benchmark, were rising 3.76% on Friday to $68.74 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for the same month jumped 3.68% to $63.43.

U.S. airline stocks fell Friday amid the surge in global crude prices - the biggest cost input for most domestic and international carriers - and the U.S. State Department issued a security warning for American citizens in Iraq.

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report and Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report declined Friday.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report delivered 112,000 vehicles to customers in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of 106,000 vehicles.

The fourth-quarter total meant Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles for the year, allowing the electric vehicle company to beat the low end of guidance for total deliveries in 2019, which it had earlier put at between 360,000 and 400,000.

The economic calendar in the U.S. Friday includes the ISM Manufacturing Index for December at 10 a.m. ET, Construction Spending for November at 10 a.m., Oil Inventories for the week ended Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 10-11 meeting at 2 p.m.