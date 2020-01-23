Dow Falls for a Third Day, U.S. Issues Travel Advisory to China Amid Virus Outbreak

Stocks decline as worries grow that the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China could escalate into a worldwide pandemic.

Stocks declined and Asian shares fell sharply as worries grew that the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China could escalate into a worldwide pandemic. China expanded travel restrictions beyond the city of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600. Comcast is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and boosted its dividend

Stocks declined Thursday and Asian shares fell sharply as worries grew that the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China could escalate into a worldwide pandemic.

Authorities in China expanded travel restrictions beyond Wuhan, a central industrial city with a population of around 11 million, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600. Beijing and Hong Kong canceled activities that were planned around the Lunar New Year, and Singapore on Thursday reported its first case of the virus.

The U.S. State Department issued an advisory on travel to China, saying, "Exercise increased caution in China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan."

The steep equity losses in Asia, as well as weaker trading in Europe, pulled U.S. stocks into the red Thursday but lifted safe-have assets such as Treasuries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points, or 0.62%, to 29,006, the S&P 500 declined 0.45% and the Nasdaq was down 0.18%.

Stocks finished mixed Wednesday, with the Dow falling less than 0.1% to 29,186.27, reversing earlier session gains.

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected earnings in its fiscal second quarter but sales that missed Wall Street expectations.

For fiscal 2020, P&G said it expects core earnings growth of between 8% and 11%, up from its prior forecast of 5% to 10%, and a 4% to 5% gain for organic sales growth.

Travelers (TRV) - Get Report declined after the insurance company reported net premiums written in the fourth quarter of $7.08 billion that were slightly below analysts' estimates.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter earnings modestly weaker than expected and said it will keep all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft out of its fleet until at least June.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analysts' forecasts even as it took a charge related to the ongoing grounding of its fleet of Boeing-made 737 MAX aircraft. The airline warned that future costs are rising because of the jet's grounding.

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and boosted its dividend as broadband customer additions offset rising customer departures from its cable business.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report is expected to report earnings after the closing bell Thursday.