Dow Moves Lower as Stocks Struggle to Advance After Wall Street Selloff

Stocks turned lower Tuesday as Wall Street struggled to advance after the previous session's massive selloff, the worst in at least two years, amid fears the spreading coronavirus could tip the world economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.13%, to 27,924, the S&P 500 was down 0.25% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.13%.

The Dow lost more than 1,000 points Monday as major stock indexes were slammed on worries that the global spread of the coronavirus will impact economies outside of China. It was the third-worst daily point drop in the blue-chip index's history. The S&P 500 lost more than $920 billion in value in a session that wiped away nearly all of Wall Street's year-to-date gains and pushed 30-year bond yields to a record low of 1.811%.

Flight-to-quality trades are being favored over risky investments as analysts cut forecasts for global growth and data show worrying declines in both manufacturing and service sector activity in major economies around the world.

The market's principal concern - the spread of the coronavirus - also has yet to abate, with confirmed cases around the world topping 80,200 and the death toll rising to more than 2,700, most of which are centered around Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak was first identified in late December.

The World Health Organization said the disease hasn't evolved into a global pandemic, despite cases being found in Italy, Britain and the United States.

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and reiterated its full-year earnings forecast as same-store sales topped forecasts for the period.

Home Depot said same-store sales rose 5.2% in the quarter, well ahead of analysts' estimates of 4.7%, and the home-improvement retailr reiterated its full-year 2020 guidance that sees comparable-store sales rising between 3.5% and 4.%. Full-year earnings are expected to rise 2% to $10.45 a share, the company said.

Fourth-quarter earnings at Macy's (M) - Get Report were stronger than expected and the retailer repeated its full-year profit guidance, thanks in part to a "meaningful sales uptick" in the pre-Christmas period.

Mastercard (MA) - Get Report on Tuesday named current Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach as its next CEO, replacing current CEO Ajay Banga, who will continue on as the company’s executive chairman effective next January.

The announcement came a day after the credit card company warned on Monday that the effects of the coronavirus will result in slower revenue growth for the first quarter than the company guided for on its earnings call in late January.

Moderna MRNA shares were rising sharply in trading Tuesday after the drugmaker shipped vials of a potential coronavirus vaccine to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Md. for testing.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance amid what it called the "heightened uncertainty" the carrier faces from the coronavirus outbreak.