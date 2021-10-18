Disney Stock Slides As Barclays Cuts Rating To 'Equal Weight', Price Target To $175

Walt Disney Co (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Barclays lowered their rating and price target on the media and entertainment group, citing slower growth from its Disney+ streaming service.

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar cut his rating on Disney to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', and lowered his price target by $35 to $175 per share, noting the group's growth story appears to be weakening heading into the final months of the year.

“Disney+ growth has slowed significantly," Venkateshwar said. "In order to get to its long term streaming sub guide, Disney needs to more than double its current pace of growth to at least the same level as Netflix", adding that "long term streaming guidance could be at risk.”

Walt Disney shares were marked 1.73% lower in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $173.40 each, a move that would nudge the stock's year-to-date decline to around 4.3%.

Disney will publish earnings from its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in September, on November 10, while updating investors on the growth rate of its Disney+ streaming service.

Overall subscribers to its Disney+ reached 116 million at the end of the third quarter -- after adding 12.4 million new signees over the three month period -- the company said on August 12, although a lot of that growth was recorded from lower-margin markets overseas, including India, through its Hotstar offering.

Media revenues were up 18% to $12.7 billion while Theme Parks revenues surged more than three-fold from last year to $4.34 billion in the wake of COVID-related restrictions on attendance in the U.S. and elsewhere.