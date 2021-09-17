Diamondback Stock Leaps on $2 Billion Buyback, Free Cash Flow Return Plans

"Our plan to return 50% of Free Cash Flow quarterly through our base dividend and other return mechanisms will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2021," said CEO Travis Stice.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Diamondback Energy, Inc. Report shares powered higher Friday after the oil and gas group boosted its buyback program and accelerate plans to return half of its free cash flow back to investors.

Diamondback said it approved a $2 billion share repurchase program thanks in part to what it called "continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency" and plans to return 50% of free cash flow to investors going forward, with the remainder "earmarked for further debt reduction."

Diamondback, which expanded its footprint in the Permian basin last year with the purchase of QEP Resources and Quidon Energy for a collective $2.85 billion, could possibly pull back on previous plans to expand production in the shale-rich area by committing more cash to shareholders and less to capital investment, TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, told CNBC's 'Squawk on The Street' Friday.

Shale production has fallen some 20% from pre-pandemic levels, even as the breakeven price for new projects in the area -- estimated at around $45 to $50 a barrel -- has remained firmly south of market prices for WTI crude, which has traded north of $60 a barrel for most of the past eight months.

"While our consistent and growing base dividend remains our primary means of returning capital, we plan to opportunistically repurchase shares of our common stock with the remaining Free Cash Flow allocated to our stockholders when we expect the return on that repurchase to be well in excess of our cost of capital at mid-cycle commodity prices, which is the case today," said CEO Travis Stice. "We will cease repurchasing our common stock and return excess Free Cash Flow to our stockholders in the form of a variable dividend when we expect the return on that repurchase to be less than our cost of capital at mid-cycle commodity prices."

"As stated previously, we intend to be flexible on returning capital through the method our Board believes presents the best return to our stockholders at that time," Tice added. "While the form of return may be flexible, we remain committed to consistently returning Free Cash Flow to stockholders."

Diamondback shares were marked 4% higher in early trading Friday to change hands at $83.20 each, extending their year-to-date gain to around $73%.