Will Wednesday's CPI Read Define the Fed's Next Move?
Will Wednesday's CPI Read Define the Fed's Next Move?

Delta Airlines Posts Q2 Earnings Miss As Fuel, Staff Costs Bite

CEO Ed Bastian said the carrier expects "meaningful full year profitability" after a challenging second quarter.

Updated at 8:03 am EST

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report posted softer-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday as fuel, staff overtime and customer re-booking costs ate into the carrier's bottom line.

Delta said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $1.44 per share, up from a loss of $1.07 per share over the same period last year but well shy of the Street consensus of $1.66 per share. Group revenues, Delta said, nearly doubled from last year to $13.84 billion, firmly ahead of analysts' estimates of a $13.24 billion tally. 

Delta's operating margin came in at a lower-than-expected rate of 11.7%, thanks to surging jet fuel prices as well as costs linked to staff overtimes amid a chronic pilot shortage and charges tied to customer re-booking during the worst of the spring flight schedule disruptions. 

Looking into the current quarter, Delta said its sees revenue growth of between 1% and 5% from 2019 levels, but plans to cap capacity at June quarter levels. 

"I would like to thank our entire team for their outstanding work during a challenging operating environment for the industry as we work to restore our best-in-class reliability," said CEO Ed Bastian. "Their performance coupled with strong demand drove nearly $2 billion of free cash flow as well as profitability in the first half of the year, and we are accruing profit sharing, marking a great milestone for our people".

"For the September quarter, we expect an adjusted operating margin of 11% to 13%, supporting our outlook for meaningful full year profitability," he added.  

Delta shares were marked 3.12% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $30.12 each.

In early June Delta had forecast second quarter operating margins of between between 13% and 14%, based on an average jet fuel price of between $3.60 and $3.70 per gallon. That proved too ambitions, however, as the surge in global crude prices lifted average jet fuel costs to $3.82 per gallon, Delta reported. 

