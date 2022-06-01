Skip to main content
A Warning Signal From Currency Markets
A Warning Signal From Currency Markets

Delta Air Lines Stock Jumps After Bullish Q2 Revenue, Capacity Update

Delta said its sees solid Q2 revenue growth, as well as capacity that is close to 2019 levels, even as fuel costs continue to surge.

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report shares raced higher Wednesday after the carrier said June quarter revenues should return to pre-pandemic levels with free cash flow in the region of $1.5 billion, even as it cautioned on higher fuel costs.

In a trading update published Wednesday, Delta said the average price for its jet fuel will likely rise to between $3.60 and $3.70 per gallon this quarter, up from the $2.79 average over the first three months of the year. 

Still, capacity is likely to rise to between 82% and 83%, compared to the 84% tally logged in the second quarter of 2019 levels, the carrier said, as travel demand improves heading into the summer months. 

Top line revenues, Delta said, should come in between $12.4 billion and $12.5 billion, Detail said, with operating margins were forecast at between 13% and 14% helping produce free free cash flow of $1.5 billion. 

"Total unit revenues are expected to be 7 to 8 points better than initially expected on capacity that is 1 to 2 points lower than planned," Delta said. "Unit revenue improvement is being driven by broad-based demand and pricing strength across consumer, business and international travel, with improvement through the quarter."

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"Non-fuel unit costs are expected to be up 20 to 22% compared to June quarter 2019, above prior guidance due to lower capacity, higher revenue-related selling expenses and investments in operational reliability," the carrier added.  

Delta share were marked 2.4% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $42.69 each.

Delta said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in March was pegged at $1.23 per share, up from a loss of $3.42 per share over the same period last year and just inside of the Street consensus of a $1.29 per share loss. 

Group revenues, Delta said, surged 125% to $9.35 billion, well ahead of analysts' estimates of a $8.83 billion tally. 

Jim Cramer: Salesforce Acquisition of Demandware Makes a Lot of Sense
MARKETS
CRM

Salesforce Stock Leaps After Q1 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

By Martin Baccardax
NYSE Stock Trader
MARKETS
^DJA^DJI^IN

Stocks Edge Higher, Fed, Salesforce, Pfizer And Elon Musk - 5 Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLATWTR

Texas Law That Elon Musk Should Love Hits a Roadblock

By Tom Bemis
Stocks Bounce Lead JS
JIM CRAMER
AMZNFBKO

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/31: Amazon, Meta, Coca-Cola

By Scott Rutt
Photo of new cars parked together with text overlay that reads "What Are Auto Sales?"
A

What Are Auto Sales? Definition & Importance

By TheStreet Staff
Stock market chart blurred in red with text overlay: "What Is a Stock Market Crash?"
S

What Is a Stock Market Crash? Causes, Examples & Lessons Learned

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of an old, beige desktop computer on a desk with stylized text overlay that reads "What Was the Dot-Com Bubble?"
D

What Was the Dot-Com Bubble & Why Did It Burst?

By TheStreet Staff
T-Mobile Lead
INVESTING
TMUSVZ

T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

By Colette Bennett