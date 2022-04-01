Skip to main content
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth

Dell Stock Slides As Goldman Sachs Drops From Conviction List, Cuts Price Target

Goldman analyst Rod Hall said "increasing fundamental headwinds" could impact Dell stock in the coming year.

Dell Technologies  (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report shares moved lower in pre-market trading after analysts at Goldman Sachs lowered their rating and price target on the PC maker, citing weakness in key markets and broader inflation pressures.

Goldman analyst Rod Hall said value from the group's spin-off of tis cloud computing division VMWare last year has already been unlocked, and weakness in PC markets, as well as a slowdown in corporate IT spending, were enough to remove Dell from Goldman's 'conviction buy' list. Hall cut his rating on Dell to 'neutral' and lowered his price target by $7, to $61 per share.

"We continue to believe Dell remains inexpensive compared to its peers, but we see increasing fundamental headwinds hindering this value unlock," Hall said. "We note that PC demand has already moderated for low end consumers, and we expect higher end demand to inflect by the end of this year."

"These demand trends could be exacerbated on the negative side by increasing pressure on the consumer economy driven by inflation," he added.

  • Stocks Power Higher, Jobs Report Looms, Oil, GameStop And Dell -Five Things You Know
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Dell shares were marked 0.8% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $49.78 each.

Dell said earlier this year that it sees current quarter revenues slowing to between $24.5 billion and $25.7 billion, with earnings in the region of $1.25 to $1.5 per share, as supply-chain disruptions and chip shortages continue to extend completion times for PC making and deliveries. 

Industry tracking firm IDC, meanwhile, said 2022 shipments of desktop monitors in the global PC market, where Dell has a 22.1% share, are likely to fall 3.6% this year as post-pandemic buying wanes and chip and supply shortages intensify.

"Looking ahead to fiscal year '23, we expect OpEx as a percentage of revenue to be slightly higher than fiscal year '22 and as we invest in the business, employees return to work, and we engage in more business-related travel," CFO Tom Sweet said on February 24. 

"And We expect inventory balances to come down as the supply chain situation improves over the coming year," he added. 

Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Should I Buy Walt Disney Stock Now?

By Daniel Kline
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMWYNN

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge Event (Thank Caesars, MGM, Wynn)

By Daniel Kline
Image of high tension electrical lines with text overlay: "What Is a Supply Shock?"
S

What Is a Supply Shock in Economics? Definition and Examples

By TheStreet.com Staff
Photo of a person whispering to another person with text overlay that reads "What Is a Whisper Number?"
W

What Is a Whisper Number? Definition and Example

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of financial data on a computer screen with text overlay that reads "What Are Earnings Estimates?"
E

What Are Earnings Estimates? Definition and Calculation

By TheStreet Staff
Gamestop Lead
INVESTING
GMETSLAAMZN

GameStop Plans a Stock Split; Shares Soar

By Luc Olinga
Burger King Teriyaki Double Lead KL
INVESTING
QSR

Burger King's New Sandwich Is a Heavyweight (But Not a Whopper)

By Colette Bennett
GMC Hummer EV Lead
TECHNOLOGY
GMFTSLA

GM Receives Good News to Counter Ford, Rivian and Tesla

By Luc Olinga