Cyber Monday Results Rolling In -- Here Are the Brands Facing Pressure

With Cyber Monday revenue results rolling in, the retail brands and department stores are a tale of haves and have-nots.

Overall, the holiday-sales results were hurt by a shorter-than-usual holiday season stemming from a later-than-usual Thanksgiving. And retailers with a strong online presence are trending well.

For Cyber Monday, the aggregate revenue result looks strong at $9.4 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, which initially had forecast $9.2 billion. This was also 20% above last year's Cyber Monday.

But some brands and stores are using more promotions -- which means lower prices -- to rid themselves of inventory, while others are showing better demand trends.

Some analysts say retailers are trying to quickly turn over inventory, as the gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is tight this year.

In particular, analysts at CFRA say the more discretionary companies are seeing demand sensitivity, as prices are higher than they would have been if tariffs had not been in the picture.

In any event, the rush to lower prices pinches profit margins and makes investors nervous about fourth-quarter results.

Here are the retailers trending well and not so well for Cyber Monday:

Trending Not So Well

"Of retailers posting new promotions versus last year, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - Get Report , Hollister (ANF) - Get Report , Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report , Anthropologie, and Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report were incrementally promotional, with Victoria's Secret (LB) - Get Report seeing the largest negative inflection," wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding in a note.

Redding also said American Eagle and Urban ran heavy promotions for Black Friday. Victoria's Secret accounts for roughly half of L Brands' revenue.

Nordstrom is off to a rough holiday start after beating revenue estimates for the third quarter, driven partly by a 7% increase in digital sales. Nordstrom, while down 44% in the past year, is up 7% since Nov. 21, just before its earnings report.

Trending Well

"Abercrombie, Free People and Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report were less promotional," Redding said.

Abercrombie, like many of its peers, has been using heavy promotions in the past several years to try to fend off a demand shift to online players like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and now Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report . The stock is down 40% in the past five years.

For Kohl's, the road to proving investors wrong on pricing may not be so easy.

Morgan Stanley analysts, referring to several companies including Kohl's in a Monday note, said, "We see merchandise margin risk, should markdown[s] accelerate year-over-year in December weeks one to three."

Kohl's and Amazon are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these and other stocks? Learn more now.