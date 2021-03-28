COVID-19 Ticks Upward in Many U.S. States

Despite vaccine rollouts, much of the nation sees worrying increases in new infections.

More than half of U.S. states are now seeing an upward trend in COVID-19 case counts, despite progress in vaccinating Americans and an earlier dip in new infections.

The increase comes after surges were detected in Europe and Brazil and images of maskless spring break crowds in Florida emerged in recent weeks.

Michigan, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states seeing an increase in cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While only about 15% of the U.S. has been fully vaccinated to date, states throughout the nation have recently lifted stay-at-home orders and loosened restrictions on businesses such as restaurants.

Many disease experts warn that pulling such measures too early could lead to a resurgence of cases, despite the rollout of vaccines by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

As of Sunday afternoon, the total known infections in the U.S. had increased to over 30.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins, as 62,000 new cases were logged on Saturday alone. Nearly 550,000 have died so far in the U.S.

Globally, total known diagnoses were at 127 million with deaths at nearly 2.8 million.

Internationally, France, Italy and other European nations are struggling to stave off new waves of infections and so is British Columbia providence of Canada. Brazil is reportedly seeing a frightening uptick in deaths among younger patients.

Last month several epidemiologists told TheStreet they were concerned about the possibility of a renewed uptick in cases -- with one expert telling TheStreet that the relaxing of disease-prevention controls and social distancing as well as new variants of concern could lead to a new wave in March.