Congress Makes Deal on $900 Billion Stimulus Plan

The House of Representatives on Monday voted to approve a massive tax and spending bill including government funding, tax cuts and emergency economic relief. The measure was expected to win Senate approval late Monday night.

The hefty legislation, reportedly topping out at 5,600 pages, includes $900 billion in Covid relief measures, extends the operating budget for federal agencies through September of next year and extends important tax breaks for businesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that lawmakers are “going to stay here until we finish tonight.”

Monday afternoon, Congress posted the text of the relief bill. Read it here.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said millions of Americans could begin seeing stimulus payments as soon as next week as the White House and Congress work to rush a $900 billion spending package into law.

Under the terms of the economic relief plan in the bill, Americans who earn less than $75,000 could receive a direct payment of $600. It also provides an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits for 11 weeks, funding for vaccine distribution and other support. The legislation includes about $325 billion in relief for businesses, including $275 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The agreement would extend a moratorium on renter evictions through Jan. 31, and provide $25 billion to be distributed through state and local governments to help renters who have fallen behind.

On Wall Street, stocks finished mixed Monday after a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. prompted fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions and overshadowed the announcement that congressional leaders had reached agreement on the stimulus package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 37 points, or 0.12%, to 30,216. The Dow had been down as much as 424 points, or 1.4%, during Monday's session.

On the vaccine front, the bill provides $8 billion for distribution of the two FDA-approved Covid vaccines, from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, and from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. It also includes $20 billion so the shots are free, and another $20 billion for states to do contact tracing and testing.