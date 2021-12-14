Omicron Variant May Dampen Demand For Oil, IEA Warns

The International Energy Agency predicted that the omicron variant will decrease the demand for oil, which will allow the world’s supply of oil to overtake the speed at which it is being consumed.

This should help ease the oil supply tightness and jump in prices that the last few months have seen.

But the variant’s emergence will “temporarily slow, but not upend, the recovery in oil demand,” the IEA concluded in its monthly market report, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The demand for air travel and the cost of jet fuel will be hit the hardest by the spread of omicron, as the variant has already triggered new restrictions on international travel.

Supply And Demand

Once vaccines became available and more people started to travel, the demand for oil began to recover faster than the available supply. In order to head off inflation worries, crude-consuming nations began tapping their strategic oil reserves in November.

But now the IEA is predicting that production will soon outpace demand, led by by increased output from the U.S. and OPEC+ countries, and that next year will see U.S., Canada and Brazil pumping at their highest annual levels.

Price Check

The IEA is predicting a drop in the price of oil of “roughly 15% lower for 2022 than in last month’s report.”

The watchdog group has in turn revised its outlook for oil demand for the rest of the year and the next.

Oil demand is now expected to rise by five point four million barrels per day in 2021 and three point three million barrels per day in 2022, both down around 100,000 barrels per day. But by next year demand is expected to hit the pre-pandemic levels of 99.5 million barrels a day, globally.