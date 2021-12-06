Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Could High Oil Pricing Affect a Green Energy Shift?
Publish date:

Could High Oil Pricing Affect a Green Energy Shift?

The higher prices of fossil fuels “might jeopardize the development” of renewable alternatives.
Author:

The higher prices of fossil fuels “might jeopardize the development” of renewable alternatives.

Surging energy prices could create “an imbalanced transition” to a low-carbon future, energy executives warned at an international gathering in Houston on Monday.

Higher prices of fossil fuels “might jeopardize the development” of renewable alternatives, TotalEnergies SE CEO Patrick Pouyanne told the World Petroleum Congress, according to a report from Bloomberg.

“Some Asian countries about to switch from coal to gas might be discouraged by too high energy prices,” he added.

The comments were made at the same event where Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said that renewable energy supplies are not yet robust enough to sideline fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg noted that Aramco — the government-owned Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company — raised prices on Sunday for crude it’ll ship out next month “a signal that the world’s largest oil exporter is bullish on demand.”

TheStreet Recommends

Meanwhile, Anders Opedal, CEO of Norwegian oil giant Equinor ASA told the conference that energy price spikes worldwide underscore the risks of “an imbalanced transition” to renewable energy.

The World Petroleum Congress included a smaller roster of energy executives and government ministers than planned amid the fast-growing spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, Reuters reported.

It noted the impact of the latest variant comes as the industry struggles with shortages of natural gas and power in Asia and Europe from output losses prompted by the pandemic.

Multi-year-high energy prices recently retraced gains with new lockdowns, although were up Monday after Saudi Arabia boosted the prices of its crude, days after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to boost output.

Western Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude were both up by about 5% on Monday afternoon, trading around $69.72 a barrel and $73.36, respectively. Natural gas, meantime, was down 11% to $3.68. 

NFT Lead
TECHNOLOGY
SFLY

Shutterfly Auctioning Off Fashion Icon NFT For Charity

Sophisticated Super Bowl Chili Pairings with Alcohol
LIFESTYLE

Would You Enter This NFT Lottery to Win a $137,700 Scotch Package?

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
SPXAAPLKSS

Dow Surges Nearly 700 Points as Omicron Worries Fade

layoff-notices-crisis-downsizing-unemployment-worker_qjka1v0p__D
INVESTING

Better.com CEO Fires 'Unlucky Group' of 900 Workers Over Zoom

Hopson Says It Considers Agreement To Buy Evergrande Unit To Be 'legally Binding' Despite Cancellation
INVESTING

Evergrande Will Include Offshore Bonds in Restructuring Plan - Report

Macy's & Bristol-Myers Downgraded, Upgrade for Applied Materials
INVESTING
AMATNVDALRCX

Applied Materials, Lam, Nvidia, Marvell Top Chip Stocks at Citi

E-commerce Giant Alibaba's Home Province Wants To Become A Global Digital Trade Hub By 2025
INVESTING
GLBESHOP

Global-E Online Offers High Risk for Potential High Rewards

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
CARS
FAAPLGOOGL

Ford Joins Google and Apple in Delaying Return to Office