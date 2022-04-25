Skip to main content
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates
Coca-Cola Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Holds 2022 Profit Outlook Amid 'Highly Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

“We are pleased with our first quarter results as our company continues to execute effectively in a highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment,” said CEO James Quincey.

Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Monday, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment".

Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at 64 cents per share, up 16.4% from the same period last year and 6 cents ahead the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Coca-Cola said, rose 16.4% to $10.5 billion, a figure that also topped analysts' estimates of an $9.83 billion tally. Organic revenues were up 18% and the group's operating margin improved to 32.5%. 

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Coca-Cola said it sees organic revenue growth of between 7% and 8% and comparable earnings growth of between 5% to 6% , both unchanged from its February forecasts, as inflation-linked input costs continue put a headwind to its bottom line.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results as our company continues to execute effectively in a highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment,” said CEO James Quincey. “We remain true to our purpose and are staying close to consumers. We are confident in our full-year guidance, and we are well-equipped to win in all types of environments as we fuel strong topline momentum and create value for our stakeholders.”  

Coca-Cola shares were marked 0.15% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $65.15

Last month, Coca-Cola suspended sales in Russia, following that country's invasion of Ukraine in late February, putting between 1% and 2% of its net operating revenue at risk.

PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report, Coca-Cola's main global rival, will publish first quarter earnings on Tuesday, with analysts looking for a bottom line of $1.23 per share on revenues of $15.52 billion. 

