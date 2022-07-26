Skip to main content
A Warning Sign For Markets? What This Technical Analyst Is Watching
A Warning Sign For Markets? What This Technical Analyst Is Watching

Coca-Cola Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost

"Our results reflect the actions we’ve taken to execute for growth in the face of challenges in the operating and macroeconomic environment,” said CEO James Quincey.

Updated at 8:06 am EST

Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company (The) Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales guidance, as the iconic beverages group passed on price increases to offset inflation-linked input costs. 

Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at 70 cents per share, 3% higher than the same period last year and 3 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Coca-Cola said, rose 11.5% to $11.13 billion, a figure that also topped analysts' estimates of a $10.55  billion tally. Organic revenues were up 16% and the group's operating margin improved 300 basis points to 20.7%.

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Coca-Cola said it sees organic revenue growth of between 12% and 13%, a huge leap from its prior forecast of between 7% and 8% and comparable earnings growth of between 5% to 6% even amid currency headwinds from a stronger U.S. dollar.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“Our results this quarter reflect the agility of our business, the strength of our streamlined portfolio of brands, and the actions we’ve taken to execute for growth in the face of challenges in the operating and macroeconomic environment,” said CEO James Quincey. “We are staying true to our purpose, executing on our strategy and delivering value for our stakeholders.”

Coca-Cola shares were marked 1.16% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $62.91 each.

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola's larger rival PepsiCo PEP topped Street earnings forecasts, and boosted its full-year sales forecast, as demand in north America continued to drive the group's top and bottom line growth.

Looking into the 2022 financial year, PepsiCo said it sees organic revenue growth of around 10%, topping its previous forecast of 8%, while reiterating its forecast for core earnings of $6.63 per share, a year-on-year growth rate of around 8%. 

McDonald's Lead JS
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Summer Menu Brings 3 New Burger (And Goes Loco Moco)

By Colette Bennett
general-electric (1)
MARKETS
GE

General Electric Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Cautious Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
3M Lead
MARKETS
MMM

3M Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook Amid U.S. Dollar Headwind

By Martin Baccardax
General Motors Lead
MARKETS
GMF

General Motors Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Miss, Muted Auto Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
20 austin texas sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Cities With the Weakest and Strongest Recovery After Two Years of Pandemic

By Samanda Dorger
McDonald's eating Lead JS
MARKETS
MCDSBUX

McDonald's Earnings Impress As Sales Grow Despite Menu Price Increases

By Martin Baccardax
220715FixedIncome_1600x900
Sponsored Story

No Sign of Recession Fears in Fixed-Income Markets

By Erik Norland, CME Group
US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXWMT

Stocks Edge Lower, Walmart, Microsoft, Coinbase, Alibaba In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax