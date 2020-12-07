China-US Trade Surplus Soars In November Amid PPE, Pre-Christmas Splurge

China's trade surplus with the United States hit the highest levels since mid-2018 last month as exports rose 52% from last year amid a splurge in pre-holiday orders and PPE to combat the coronavirus.

China's November exports to the United States soared by 46%, official data indicated, to $37.42 billion, a $6 billion increase from the October tally an a 52% increase from last year that takes the 2020 total to $287.36 billion. That figure, however, is still a notable reduction from the $345.2 billion recorded in 2019, thanks in part to tariffs on China-made goods imposed by the Trump administration and the sharp slowdown in exports linked to China's coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

Overall, China's worldwide exports rose 21.1% from last year to $268 billion, taking the year-to-date total to $460 billion. Imports were far slower, however, rising 4.5% to $192.6 billion. China's trade surplus with the rest of the world was pegged at $75.42 billion, the highest since records began in 1981.

"We did not expect because we thought the lockdown in some export destinations would have deferred shipments," said ING's chief economist for Greater China, Iris Pang. "We were wrong. It was almost the opposite. Shipments squeezed in before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays generated a jump in exports from China."

"We don't expect this to be a trend because the low import growth of just 4.5% YoY means that many exports in coming months should have been fulfilled in November's shipments," Pang added.

China's resurgent economy, as well as its towering trade surplus, will be of keen interest to investors in the coming year as President Elect Joe Biden grapples with the legacy of Trump's trade dispute with the world's second largest economy.

Biden, however, has said he won't cancel the phase 1 trade agreement reached with Beijing late last year, telling the New York Times' Thomas Friedman that he would prefer a bilateral approach with U.S. allies that focused on China's "abusive practices", citing state-owned company subsidies, intellectual property theft and commodity dumping.

“I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first,” Biden said. “The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our allies on the same page.”