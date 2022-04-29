Skip to main content
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates

Chevron Stock Jumps After Q1 Profits Leap On Gas, Crude Oil Surge

“First quarter financial performance saw return on capital employed increase and our balance sheet strengthen further,” said CEO Mike Wirth.

Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Friday as profits rose nearly fourfold from last year amid a record surge in U.S. gas prices and a spike in global crude linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  

Chevron said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March came in at $3.36 per share, up from 90 cents per share over the the same period last year and 10 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues, the company said, surged 62.5% from last year to $52 billion, smashing analysts' estimates of a $48 billion tally.  

West Texas Intermediate crude prices traded between $75 and $100 per barrel over the three months ending in March -- with a spike to as high as $119.40 -- a range that was around 75% higher than the pandemic recovery levels recorded over the same period last year.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“First quarter financial performance saw return on capital employed increase and our balance sheet strengthen further,” said CEO Mike Wirth. "Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with U.S. oil and gas production up 10% over first quarter last year."

"Chevron’s worldwide net oil equivalent production in the first quarter was 3.06 million barrels per day. Permian Basin unconventional production grew to a record 692,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, as the company raised its 2022 guidance to 700,000 - 750,000 barrels per day, an increase of over 15%from 2021," he added.  

Chevron shares were marked 1.4% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $164.00

Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTR

Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

By Luc Olinga
Email Prank Embarrasses Barclays CEO Jes Staley
INVESTING
BCS

Barclays Taken Aback by The Commodities Craze

By Ellen Chang
Robinhood Lead
TECHNOLOGY
HOODGMEAMC

Robinhood Abandoned by Fans of Crypto and Meme Stocks

By Luc Olinga
Hang Seng Index Sinks As China Tightens Anti-competition Rules On Tech Companies And US Cautions Investors On Chinese Stocks
JIM CRAMER
GOOGLFBAAPL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

By Scott Rutt
Palms Casino Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZR

Las Vegas Welcomes Back an Iconic Casino

By Daniel Kline
Bitcoin 1 Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

A Slew of Good News for Bitcoin and Other Crypto

By Rob Lenihan
Facebook Metaverse Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FBAAPL

Facebook's Transformation Is Being Slowed by A Big Rival

By Tony Owusu
Beijing Calls Out Amazon, ByteDance, NetEase For Violating Users' Rights In Latest Crackdown
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

By Eric Jhonsa