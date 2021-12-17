Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
Publish date:

Cerner Shares Surge On Reports Of $30 Billion Oracle Takeover Bid

The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle is eyeing electronic medical records company Cerner Corp. in a deal that could be worth as much as $30 billion.
Author:

Cerner Corp.  (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report shares surged in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report is preparing to buy the electronic medical records company in a deal worth as much as $30 billion.

A takeover of Cerner, the biggest designer of software used by doctors and hospitals to mange and store medical records, would not only be one of the biggest M&A deals of the year, it would also be the biggest in Oracle's corporate history -- more than 3 times the size of its $10 billion purchase of PeopleSoft in 2005 -- and a bold statement from CEO Safra Catz, who assumed sole control of the cloud and software group in 2019.

Cerner, which posted third quarter revenues of $1.468 billion in October, has a 25% share of the medical records market, according to SVB Leerrink.

"We view the potential deal as a positive for CERN as it will allow the company to undergo its transition from an EHR to a healthcare platform within the cover of a far larger organization, and with the benefit of a premium takeout valuation," said Leerink analysts Stephanie Davis. "We are cautious on potential pushback from Oracle shareholders creating risk to a deal announcement, as the deal would mark a transition away from the company’s core organic growth acceleration story while the check size implies likely dilution to holders." 

TheStreet Recommends

Cerner shares were marked 17.6% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $93.50 each. Oracle shares, meanwhile, fell 3.8% to $99.26 each. 

Oracle shares traded at an all-time high last week, giving the cloud and software group a market value of around $290 billion, following better-than-expected second quarter earnings and a robust near-term outlook.

Oracle, which earns the bulk of its revenues from its cloud services and license support unit, beat Street earnings forecasts by a dime with an adjusted second quarter bottom line of $1.12 per share.

Cloud division revenues topped $7.5 billion as companies continue to spend on hybrid work solutions in a post-pandemic world, while overall revenues grew by 6% to $10.4 billon. 

Bookings grew at an even faster pace, rising 11% from last year's levels, giving Oracle the confidence to forecast current quarter revenues in the region of $10.7 billion to $10.9 billion, based on growth forecasts, with profits of between $1.19 and $1.23 per share.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
FDXJNJGM

FedEx, Oracle, GM, Stocks, Covid and Quadruple Witching Hour - Five Things You Must Know

Is Rivian the Next Tesla After Possible Deal From GM, Amazon?
MARKETS
RIVN

Rivian Slips On Earnings Report As Losses And Order Backlogs Mount

Morgan Stanley Lead
JIM CRAMER
MSWFC.PRNLLY

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/16: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Clorox

10. Puerto Rico
INVESTING

The Crypto Rich Are Flocking to Puerto Rico. Here's Why.

FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FEDEX

FedEx Delivers an Earnings Surprise

Target to Hire More Than 100,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season Rush
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

How Much Do Target, Walmart, and Other Big Retailers Pay Entry-Level Workers?

TPG Private Equity Firm Lead
INVESTING
AINVBXCG

Vaunted Private Equity Firm TPG Files for IPO

Alibaba Joins Tencent In Rush To Register Metaverse Trademarks As Big Tech Embraces The Virtual World
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COINMVRSRBLX

Here's How Coinbase Is Planning To Join The Metaverse