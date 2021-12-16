The Boss Gets Paid: Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Rights to Sony For $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly solid the rights to his entire song and album catalogue to Sony Music for $500 million.

Bruce Springsteen, one of the most decorated artists in U.S. music history, has sold the rights to his iconic catalogue to Sony Music for a reported $500 million, Billboard Magazine reported late Wednesday.

The deal give Sony full ownership to both master copies and publishing rights the 25-album Springsteen archive, which includes the 1984 classic 'Born in the USA', a 15-time platinum album that has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Collectively, Springsteen's records have sold more than 135 million copies.

The sale also reportedly comes just a year after American folk and rock artist Bob Dylan, sold his entire cannon of more than 600 copyrights, including those to culturally influential titles such as 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'The Times They Are a-Changin' to Universal Music Group, a subsidiary of France's Vivendi SA, for around $300 million.

Other iconic artists that have been involved with big-ticket music sales include Paul McCartney, one of the founding members of the Beatles, who reclaimed the rights to the original quartet's songs after they were purchased by the late Michael Jackson for $47.5 million in 1985.

McCartney was able to secure the deal after Sony agreed to pay $750 million to the Jackson estate for its share of a 1995 joint venture that included the rights to more than 1 million song copyrights, including 250 penned and sung by the Beatles.

David Bowie, in 1997, pioneered the financing of his music catalog with the creation of so-called Bowie Bonds, a structure that securitized ten years worth of royalties from portions of the now-deceased artists' back catalog in exchange for an upfront payment of $55 million.