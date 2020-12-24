Britain, EU Reach Historic Brexit Deal Days Before Deadline; Pact Covers Trade and Security

Britain's five-decade relationship with the European Union came to an end Thursday with a post-Brexit deal on trade and security after four and a half years of painstaking negotiations.

Britain and the European Union agreed to a narrow Brexit trade deal Thursday, ending four and a half years of tortured negotiations just days ahead of their December 31 deadline.

The agreement ends Britain's five-decade relationship with the EU and plots a course which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised will improve the country's growth prospects, while protecting its sovereignty, as it strikes new trade deals with economic partners around the world.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the agreement 'fair and balanced and responsible for both sides". Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said it delivered "Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year.

"The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK.," the statement added. "We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU."

It also leaves the country in a much weaker near-term position, however, as it erects barriers with its biggest trade partner while unravelling political, legal and security ties with Brussels that have been more than 40 years in the making.

The country's non-partisan Office for Budget Responsibility, for example, pegged the cost of a no-deal Brexit at around $55 billion in 2021 along, with the loss of at least 300,000 jobs.

The U.K. pound held at a two-year high of 1.3545 against the U.S. dollar following news of the agreement, which had been held up for weeks amid haggling over rights to fishing waters around the United Kingdom, while the FTSE 100 traded modestly higher in the holiday-thinned session.