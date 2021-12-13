Bristol-Myers Stock Jumps on Dividend Boost, $15 Billion Share Buyback Increase

Bristol-Myers increased its divided by 10.2%, to 54 cents per share, while taking its total share buyback program to $15.2 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report shares jumped higher Monday after the drugmaker boosted its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program.

The company's fiscal 2022 dividend is now forecast to rise to $2.16 per share, the company sad, marking the thirteenth consecutive year of annual increases.

“With significant free cash flow of $45 billion to $50 billion expected between 2021 and 2023, investment in business development continues to be a key priority for the company in driving innovation and sustained growth as we return capital to shareholders through the dividend increase and expanded share repurchase authorization,' said CEO Giovanni Caforio. "We remain committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating and reducing our debt.”

Bristol-Myers shares were marked 2% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $57.45 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a six-month decline of around 15%.

"Emerging from a turbulent few years, we think the set-up for Bristol-Myers shares is favorable relative to US Major Pharma and Large Cap Biotechnology peers," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan David Seigerman in a late November note that tagged a $72 price target and an 'outperform' rating on the stock.

"Following integration of the Celgene acquisition, we believe Bristol is emerging as one of the strongest cash flow generators among peers," he added. "While concerns remain about the (loss of U.S. exclusivity) of Revlimid, we think investors are over- penalizing for the lost revenue, given a robust pipeline."

Revlimid, a cancer treatment, generated $3.35 billion in revenues for Bristol-Myers over the three months ending in September, an 11% increase from last year. Patents on the drug are expected to expire in March of 2022.

Sales of Eliquis, however, were up 15% to $2.41 billion -- and up 17% to $8.1 billion over the first nine months of the year -- as the blood clot treatment continues to pace U.S. revenue gains.

"Our deep and diverse product pipeline, commercial execution and financial flexibility provide a strong foundation that is enabling the company to bring new medicines that benefit patients with serious unmet needs, drive in-line product performance and deliver sustained growth," Caforio said in late October.