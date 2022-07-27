Skip to main content
Walmart Confirms a Major Retail Concern: What Investors Need to Know
Walmart Confirms a Major Retail Concern: What Investors Need to Know

Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Top Street Forecasts On Solid Eliquis and Opdivo Sales

Solid cancer and blood clot treatment sales, as well as a smaller-than-forecast decline for Revlimid, helped deliver a top and bottom line beat for drugmaker Bristol Myers.

Bristol Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, while repeating its full-year profit forecast, powered once again by solid sales gains for its cancer and blood clot treatments.

Bristol Myers said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in June came in at $1.93 per share, essentially flat to the same period last year but well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.80 per share. Group revenues, Bristol Myers said, rose 1.7% to $11.9 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of an $11.44 billion.

Bristol Myers blood clot treatment Eliquis saw sales rise 16% to $3.24 billion while Opdivo sales rose 8% to $2.063 billion. Sales of Revlimid, its blockbuster cancer drug, fell 22% in the face of generic competition to $2.5 billion. 

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Bristol-Myers repeated its forecast of non-GAAP earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.95 per share, with worldwide revenues coming in around $46 billion, a modest $1 billion decrease from its prior forecast.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“The momentum with our business and strength of our pipeline, gives us significant opportunities to drive continued growth, starting with the anticipated approval for deucravacitinib in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and the expected transition of milvexian, our next generation anti-thrombotic, to phase 3 development," said CEO Giovanni Caforio. "With our financial strength and dedicated workforce, we are well positioned to help more patients and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”  

Bristol-Myers shares were marked 0.86% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $73.00 each.

Last month, Bristol Myers unveiled a $4.1 billion deal to buy San Diego-based Turning Point Therapeutics  (TPTX) - Get Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Report as part of its ongoing expansion in the lucrative oncology space, which was kick-started with the $74 billion acquisition of cancer specialists Celgene Corp. in 2019.

Bristol Myers said the acquisition would clip 8 cents per share from its non-GAAP earnings this year, but will begin to boost its bottom line by 2025. 

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXPHYOF

Stocks Higher, Fed Rate Decision, Microsoft, Google and Visa In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Elon, Maye Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTRGOOGL

Elon Musk Denies Wrecking a Billion Dollar Marriage

By Luc Olinga
8 dollywood pigeon forge tenn sh
INVESTING

Disney Rival Theme Park to Unveil Secret New Attraction

By Kirk O’Neil
1. Round Trip Flight to the International Space Station
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

By Luc Olinga
Youtube Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLGOOG

Google's YouTube Looks for Music's Next Stars

By Michael Tedder
Photo of the New York Stock Exchange and other buildings on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Is Profit Margin?"
P

What Is Profit Margin? Definitions, How to Calculate, Example & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of one-hundred dollar bills with text overlay that reads "What Is Return on Assets?"
R

What Is Return on Assets? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of the Bureau of Labor Statistics building with text overlay that reads "What Is the Consumer Price Index?"
C

What Is the Consumer Price Index? Definition and Importance

By TheStreet Staff