NYSE Halts Trading on Numerous Stocks Due to Technical Issue

The New York Stock Exchange was apparently hit by some kind of glitch that saw trading on many stocks halted.

The New York Stock Exchange suffered some kind of malfunction in early morning trading on Jan. 24.

The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. that all its systems were operational.

The NYSE did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but early reports and social-media comments indicate a number of stocks had been halted.

Many of the companies impacted resumed trading before 9:45 a.m. ET., CNBC reported.

"Several stocks are halted for an unknown reason at the start of trading," J.D. Durkin, TheStreet video host, tweeted, "and aren’t showing up on computers or tablets resulting in confusion across the NYSE floor."

“It’s a huge problem,” one longtime trader told Durkin. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

"NYSE TRADING OPEN SEES UNUSUAL NUMBER OF HALTED STOCKS," one tweet read.

"Wall Street is broken," another person tweeted. Some #NYSE stocks are out-right weird $VZ was listed for trading at $2.56, for example (vs. $38-$40) What is going on? Hacked?"