Skip to main content
What's Happening in Ukraine? A Timeline of Recent Escalations
What's Happening in Ukraine? A Timeline of Recent Escalations

BP Stock Slides After $25 Billion Exit From Russia-Backed Rosneft Stake

BP Plc said Sunday it will take a $25 billion hit in exiting its 19.75% stake in state-backed oil giant Rosneft.

BP Plc  (BP) - Get BP Plc Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading Monday after Europe's second-largest oil company said it would dump its near 20% in Russian energy giant Rosneft following the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to effectively abandon one of the group's key assets, a 19.75% stake in Rosneft that comprises around half of its oil and gas reserves and a third of its overall production, will likely result in charges amounting to around $25 billion, BP said in a weekend statement. 

Both current CEO Bernard Looney and former boss Bob Dudley will also step down from the Rosneft board, effective immediately, amid what it called a 'fundamental change' in the state-owned Rosneft following last week's invasion of Ukraine. 

TheStreet Recommends

BP insisted, however, that that exit would result in no changes in its near-term financial targets, which include an compound earnings growth rate of between 7% and 9% over the next three years. 

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected," Looney said. "It has caused us to fundamentally rethink bp’s position with Rosneft. I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of bp."

"Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how bp can support the wider humanitarian effort,” he added.

BP's U.S.-listed share were marked 7.2% lower in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $28.52 each. Shares in London fell 5.76% to 356.80 pence each. 

KFC new chicken sandwich lead
INVESTING
YUM

KFC Has Its Boldest (and Its Kindest) Stunt Yet

By Daniel Kline
Walmart Plus Lead
INVESTING
WMTAMZN

Walmart+ Makes a Move on Amazon Prime

By Kirk O’Neil
jamie Iannone
INVESTING
EBAY

EBay Might Take Crypto Payments, Already Accepts NFTs

By Luc Olinga
jamie Iannone
TECHNOLOGY
EBAYAMZNWMT

EBay Pulls Out Its Anti-Amazon Weapons to Catch the Eye of Gen-Z

By Luc Olinga
Disney Netflix India Lead
INVESTING
DISNFLXAMZN

Disney and Netflix Struggle Getting India to Subscribe

By Vidhi Choudhary
Jeep All Electric Wrangler Lead
INVESTING
STLAGMRIVN

Jeep Has a Big Surprise for Ford, GM and Rivian

By Luc Olinga
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
QSRMCD

Move Over Whopper, Burger King Tries Something Different

By Daniel Kline
Post's Magic Fruity Pebbles and the matching Lebron James Nike sneakers.
INVESTING
NKEPOSTT

Nike, Lebron James Post Up to Score Fruity New Kicks

By Kirk O’Neil