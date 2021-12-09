Boeing Stock Slides As American Airlines Cuts International Routes On 787 Dreamliner Delays

American Airlines says Boeing will pay compensation, reports indicated Thursday, after the carrier trimmed several international routes owing to delays in 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares moved lower Thursday following a report suggested the planemaker will compensate American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report for their inability to deliver delayed 787 Dreamline aircraft to the country's largest carrier.

Reuters, citing a company memo, said American will ask for compensation as it cuts several international routes next summer owing to a shortage of widebody aircraft. The carrier has only received one of the 14 Dreamliners it had expected this year, and isn't expecting any further aircraft until at least April.

American said it will remove Edinburgh, Hong Kong and Shannon, Ireland from its summer 2022 fly list, with reduced services planned for Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney.

The Federal Aviation Administration began looking into issues with the Dreamliner's fuselage in September of last year, just days after the planemaker grounded eight of the giant jets, which were made in South Carolina, after finding flaws that raised questions about their structural integrity and the risk of potential in-flight failures.

Boeing cautioned in October that charges linked to its delayed 787 Dreamliner could reach $1 billion this year, after earlier saying it would trim production of the aircraft as a result of the fuselage issues.

Boeing share were marked 2.3% lower in mid-morning trading following the Reuters report to change hands at $206.15 each. American Airlines shares fell 1.5% to $17.95 each.

Boeing posted an adjusted core loss for the three months ending in September of 60 cents per share, improving from a loss of $1.39 per share over the same period last year but firmly south of the Street consensus forecast, thanks in part to $183 million in charges linked to structural flaws in the troubled twin-aisle aircraft.

Group revenues, Boeing said, rose 8.2% from last year to $15.3 billion, well shy of analysts' forecasts of a $16.3 billion tally.

American Airlines said Tuesday that longtime CEO Doug Parker will stand down early next year, with current president Robert Isom tabbed as his successor as of April 1.