Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

Boeing Stock Jumps After $3.7 Billion 737 MAX Aircraft Sale to 777 Partners

Boeing said Miami-based 777 Partners boosted its 737 MAX order by adding another 30 planes at a list price of $3.7 billion
Author:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares moved higher Tuesday after the planemaker unveiled a $3.7 billion order for new 737 MAX jets to Miami-based private investment group 777 Partners.

Boeing said 777 will buy an additional 30 737 Max aircraft, taking its overall total to 68, as it expands its fleet to affiliated, low-cost carriers around the world.

The new order adds to fresh optimism for the troubled aircraft, which was grounded by global regulators in 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, following a move by China's Civil Aviation Authority to issue an "airworthiness directive" earlier this month that clear its return to service in the world's biggest airplane market. 

"We greatly appreciate 777 Partners for their trust in our products, including repeat orders for the 737 MAX and expanding their fleet to include the high-capacity 737-8-200 model," said Boeing's vp for commercial sales, Ihssane Mounir. "777 Partners is enabling growth for its affiliated low-cost carriers by leveraging the 737 family's flexibility, reliability and efficiency to serve passengers for years to come." 

TheStreet Recommends

Boeing shares  were marked 1.7% higher in early Tuesday trading to change hands at $209.30 each, a move that still leaves the stock with a six-month decline of around 17.2%.

Earlier this fall, Boeing said China, the world's second-largest economy but the largest aircraft market, would likely need 8,700 new airplanes over the next two decades, a figure that translates to overall sales of around $1.47 trillion.

A further $1.8 trillion will likely be needed to service both its existing and future fleet additions over the next 20 years, Boeing said.

Boeing's 2021 Market Outlook, its annual analysis of long-term market dynamics, sees overall demand for around 43,610 over the next two decades, a figure that represents around $7.2 trillion in value but is down from its 2019 forecast of 44,040.

Boeing's ten year forecast sees global demand for 19,000 commercial airplanes valued at around $3.2 trillion, the company said, as cargo fleets expand to meet expanding e-commerce sales in major economies around the world.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
TSLAAALINTC

Intel Leads Tech Stock Surge, Dow Roars As Investors Look Past Omicron Risks

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Stock Gains After Elon Musk Disses Biden's EV Bill

Starbucks Coffee Shop Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Stock Percolates on MKM Partners Upgrade to Buy

Cyber Security Stocks Surge
INVESTING
MIME

Mimecast Stock Rises on $5.8B Pact to Be Bought by PE Firm Permira

Wall Street Awaits Elon Musk's Biggest Decision on Tesla Ever
INVESTING
TSLA

How Elon Musk Sold $1B of Tesla Stock, Yet Now Owns Even More

Omicron COVID-19 Lead
INVESTING
AZO

AutoZone Stock Up; Earnings Beat Amid Huge Used-Car Demand

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Gains As Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty Sees $3.2 Trillion Valuation in New Price Target

intel (4)
MARKETS
INTC

Intel Stock Surges On Plans For Potential $50 Billion Mobileye IPO