Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Biogen Stock Slumps After Samsung BioLogics Says $42 Billion Takeover Report 'Untrue'

Samsung BioLogics denied a Korean media report that it's in negotiations to buy Boston-based drugmaker Biogen for around $42 billion.
Author:

Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after Samsung BioLogics denied a report that it's discussing takeover plans that would value the drugmaker at around $42 billon.

Biogen shares soared nearly 10% in late afternoon trading following the Korea Economic Daily report, which cited ties between the two groups including FDA approval of key treatments, as well as Biogen's 50% stake -- minus one share -- in biosimilars unit Samsung Bioepis Co. 

The report also noted plans from the broader Samsung Group, which controls Samsung BioLogics, to invest more than $200 billion over the next three years in order to expand its semiconductor, display and biopharmaceuticals business.

However, Samsung BioLogics issued a brief regulatory filing Thursday in Seoul calling the report "untrue", while providing no further information on the Korea Economic Data report.

TheStreet Recommends

Biogen shares were marked 6% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $243.05 each.

Biogen stock is still in positive territory for the year, but has fallen more than 25% over the past six months following the accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in June.

Biogen, which has struggled to find a market for the treatment, slashed its wholesale acquisition cost" by more than 50%, to $28,200 per year, earlier this month. 

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder, affects more than 50 million people around the world. To date, no drug has been found to address the disease, which can accelerate into dementia and other more serious cognitive conditions.

Biogen posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of $318.1 million in late October, while boosting its full-year profit outlook based on improving demand for Aduhelm.

Elon Musk Starlink Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk Has Thoughts On Bitcoin Creator's Hidden Identity

Victoria's Secret Owner L Brands Tanks on Downgrade, Skimpier Sales
INVESTING
VSCOCALXMU

5 Stock Top Gainers for Wednesday: Victoria's Secret, Calix, Vaxcyte

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
MUSPX

Dow, S&P 500 Close Record Highs, Nasdaq Off

Target Employee Lead
INVESTING
TGT

Target Hiring: Inside the Company's Plan to Hire and Retain Workers

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING
WMBKMIMMP

Here's What's in Barron's List of Top Income Investments

Reasons to Buy FuelCell Energy, a Penny Stock With Potential
INVESTING
FCELPLUG

FuelCell Energy Dumps on Earnings. Here’s the One Trade Bulls Have Left

China Money Tech Lead
TECHNOLOGY
BABAPDD

China's Biggest Tech Players Lost More Than $80 Billion In 2021

Post Office Lead
LATEST NEWS
FDX

New Year's 2022: What's Open, What's Closed