Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
How Inflation Concerns Are Impacting Stocks Today
How Inflation Concerns Are Impacting Stocks Today
Publish date:

Biogen Stock Jumps On Positive Data From Aduhelm Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

Biogen said new data from trials of its Aduhelm Alzheimer's treatment showed positive results in lowering blood levels of a key protein linked to the degenerative brain disorder.
Author:

Biogen Inc  (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report shares moved higher Friday after the drugmaker released a new batch of positive data linked to its recently-approved Alzheimer’s treatment. 

Biogen, which gained approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in June for its Aduhelm treatment, said the drug "significantly" lowered blood levels in abnormal tau proteins, which are linked to neuronal damage in neurodegeneration, including Alzheimer's disease.

Aduhelm, Biogen noted in earlier studies, has been show to erode amyloid beta, a plaque which builds up around the brain and can lead to neuron damage. 

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder, affects more than 50 million people around the world. To date, no drug has been found to address the disease, which can accelerate into dementia and other more serious cognitive conditions.

TheStreet Recommends

“We now have robust and concordant data that ADUHELM has effect on two core defining pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease, and substantial evidence of treatment correlation between changes in plasma p-tau181 and the slowing of disease progression,” said Biogen's head of research Alfred Sandrock. “We are committed to continuing to generate data, and we believe these new findings can help inform treatment choice and advance Alzheimer’s research including in diagnosis and disease monitoring.”  

Biogen shares were marked 3.5% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $276.00 each.

Last month, Biogen posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of $318.1 million, while boosting its full-year profit outlook based on improving demand for its Aduhelm Alzheimer's treatment.

The FDA in June approved Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s using its accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. 

Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
MARKETS

Apple, General Mills, Alibaba, Treasuries and Inflation - 5 Things You Must Know

Photo of a tall building on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Is a Moving Average?"
M

What Is a Moving Average?

Don't Let Inflation Shock You
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/11: Rivian, Amazon, Tesla

New York Stock Exchange Trader Lead
INVESTING

Paul Price Says You Should Tile Your Portfolio

new homes sh
INVESTING

The Average American Home Now Sells Within A Week

Trading Strategies: A Dovish Dollar in October Will Push Stocks Higher
MARKETS

U.S. Dollar Hits Strongest Point in 16 Months as Inflation Booms

Photo of an open laptop displaying a stock price graph with text overlay that reads "What Is a Strike Price?"
S

What Is the Strike Price of an Option? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

A businessman inflating an image of money with the text overlay "What Is Inflation? Definition, Formula, & What It Means for You"
I

What Is Inflation? Definition, Formula, & What It Means For You