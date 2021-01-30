Best Stocks in the Past Week: Koss, GameStop, AMC, Novavax

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Koss, GameStop, AMC, Novavax, Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more.

Stocks fell on Friday and finished sharply lower amid the continued retail-trading frenzy on Wall Street, particularly in names such as GameStop and AMC.

Online trading app Robinhood has imposed trading limits on 50 stocks, including GameStop (GME) - Get Report, amid ongoing volatility in stocks touted in social media chatrooms including the WallStreetBets subreddit.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Jan. 2.

1. Koss Corp. | Increased +1816.17%

Koss Corporation (KOSS) - Get Report shares doubled this past Tuesday on top of an 80% leap Monday. The headphone maker's stock benefited from a prominent short seller's tweet.

2. GameStop | Increased +399.92%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report traded with a $25 billion market value this past Wednesday as retail investors continue to push the money-losing video game retailer into fresh record highs.

3. AMC Entertainment | Increased +277.78%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report is looking to raise even more capital through yet another stock sale as it seeks to take advantage of this week’s Reddit-fueled share-price rally.

4. Novavax | Increased +74.00%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report receives praise from analysts even though its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is less effective against a South African variant.

5. Vaxart | Increased +67.79%

Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report started the week as a strong 'Stocks Under $10' stock but has now surpassed $10.

6. Workhorse | Increased +45.98%

Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Report and other electric vehicle companies were rising after President Biden released his EV plan.

7. Moderna | Increased +32.16%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report is on track to deliver 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

8. Virgin Galactic | Increased +29.20%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report was downgraded to neutral from positive by Susquehanna with a $32 price target. Also, Abu Dhabi's sovereign-wealth fund, Mubadala Investment, reduced its stake in the company to 11.8 million shares, or 5.04%, from 14.9 million shares, or 7.08%.

9. Beyond Meat | Increased +26.57%

Jim Cramer said the PepsiCo deal is Beyond Meat's big win. Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report was one of the top gainers on Tuesday.

10. Bed Bath & Beyond | Increased +16.95%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was the subject of a rare double downgrade by analysts at Raymond James.

11. FuelCell Energy | Increased +14.51%

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report was one of the stocks to consider under the Biden administration although Cramer prefers Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report over FuelCell Energy.

12. SunPower | Increased +14.40%

SunPower (SPWR) - Get Report is rising after President Biden's climate change orders that will benefit companies in the solar sector.

13. fuboTV | Increased +12.01%

Cramer discussed the streaming services sector on Mad Money but he saw no reason to get excited about fuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report.

14. Western Digital | Increased +11.28%

Western Digital (WDC) - Get Report, the maker of computer-storage devices, swung to fiscal-second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 6.9% lower revenue.

15. Abbott Laboratories | Increased +9.53%

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter sales benefited from a surge of nearly 30% for its Covid-19 rapid testing platforms.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.