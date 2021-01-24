Best Stocks in the Past Week: BlackBerry Rises From Ashes

The best-performing stocks in the past week include BlackBerry, GameStop, Facebook, Palantir, Ford, Netflix, and more.

Stocks finished Friday mixed after a strong run during the week that hit new highs for stocks. TheStreet released some of its best stocks to buy for the Biden Presidency.

Earnings season is about to get heated this week with several large companies reporting its quarterly financials this upcoming week.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Jan. 22.

1. Sunworks | Increased +83.05%

Sunworks (SUNW) - Get Report was priced below $5 a share during the first day of trading in 2021 and is now trading above $22 at the close of trading Friday.

2. GameStop | Increased +62.89%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report continued to go higher after Citron Research abandoned its short position in the company. Jim Cramer said to beware of the short squeeze.

3. Gevo | Increased +54.56%

Gevo (GEVO) - Get Report slumped on Wed. after the company announced a $350 million secondary stock offering composed of 43.75 million shares priced at a discount of $8 each.

4. BlackBerry | Increased +54.12%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report continued to rise higher after it reached a settlement with Facebook over a dispute of its messaging app.

5. Palantir | Increased +30.74%

Cramer talked about Palantir (PLTR) - Get Report this past week and mentioned that most investors don't even know what the company does. TheStreet looked at the charts of Palantir to see when the time to buy the stock is.

6. Stitch Fix | Increased +28.22%

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report was one of two companies Cramer mentioned there were large short positions against after this week's events with GameStop but he didn't believe in either's short cases.

7. Jumia Technologies | Increased +21.55%

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) - Get Report was one of the top stock gainers in the market this past Friday.

8. Teladoc | Increased +16.61%

Cramer talked about disruptive investments in a segment on Mad Money and included Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report as one of those investments.

9. Fastly | Increased +13.35%

Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report shares were rising Thursday after an Oppenheimer analyst upgraded Fastly and said it has the potential to dominate edge computing.

10. Ford Motor Company | Increased +13.27%

Cramer talked about why investors should look to buy shares of Ford due to the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles. Ford (F) - Get Report shares surged on Thursday and TheStreet looked at how to trade the car company.

11. Netflix | Increased +12.84%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report shares were rising after it reported impressive earnings and announced it had surpassed 200 million subscribers.

12. Facebook | Increased +11.75%

Facebook (FB) - Get Report received an upgrade from BMO Capital after a privacy rule change eased antitrust risk.

13. Bed Bath and Beyond | Increased +10.50%

Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was another company dealing with a very large short position that Cramer wasn't buying the short case for.

14. Eli Lilly | Increased +10.42%

Cramer talked about why he believes Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report deserves more attention for what they've done in the fight against Covid-19.

15. Alphabet | Increased +9.34%

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, the Google parent company, threatened to leave Australia as the country prepares to enforce the tech company to pay publishers in a proposed media protection law.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.