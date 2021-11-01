Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
Barclays CEO Jes Staley Steps Down After Probe Into Ties With Jeffery Epstein

Barclays said the probe “makes no findings that (CEO Jes Staley) saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes.”
Barclays  (BCS) - Get Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR Report CEO Jes Staley was asked to step down Monday following an investigation by U.K. financial regulators into his relationship with convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays said it was informed of the preliminary conclusions of the joint Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority probe  --which began in 2019 -- on Friday and agreed to Staley's departure as a result. 

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said Staley, 64, told regulators and the bank that his relationship with Epstein ended in 2015 - four years before he took his own life while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in New York.

Barclays had insisted that Staley had no contact with Epstein since taking over as group CEO, and volunteered information regarding their relationship -- which allegedly began during Staley's tenure at JPMorgan's private banking division -- to company executives in 2018.

Barclays said the investigation “makes no findings that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes.”

“In view of those conclusions, and Mr. Staley’s intention to contest them, the board and Mr. Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as group chief executive and as a director of Barclays,” Barclays said in a statement. "The board is disappointed at this outcome. Mr. Staley has run the Barclays Group successfully since December 2015 with real commitment and skill.”

Barclays shares were marked 1.5% lower in early London trading Monday to change hands at 198.96 pence each.

Staley told Bloomberg TV in 2020 that he had a well-known and "longstanding professional relationship" with Epstein that dates back to the year 2000, but insisted he had been "transparent with the bank and with the board all along this process."

Staley, who was at the center of allegations that he tried to reveal the identify of a Barclays whistleblower in 2018, has said he will contest the findings.

Staley apologized for the incident, in which he attempt to discover the identity of an employee who wrote a letter to the bank's Board of Directors that questioned the hiring of a banker that had, at one point, worked with Staley.

The Barclays board concluded that Staley had "honestly, but mistakenly" believed he could identify the whistleblower, and the CEO was ultimately fined £642,000 by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

