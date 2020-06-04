Bankrupt retailer JCPenny won court approval to tap $225 million of debtor-in-possession financing as it struggles to revive.

Bankrupt retailer JCPenny said Thursday a federal judge has approved a bankruptcy financing package that will allow it to tap $225 million of debtor-in-possession financing immediately and potentially another $225 million in July.

The fresh funds will let the company keep operating while it tries to restructure.

After the approval, JCPenny said it has targeted 154 stores, or almost 20% of its locations for closure in the “first phase” of its efforts to revive the company. The stores are located in more than three dozen states. Closing sales are expected to begin June 11.

“The company expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks,” JCPenny said in a statement.

JCPenny, which has been hard hit by online competition and the coronavirus pandemic, currently operates 850 stores as well as an online e-commerce site. The company has roughly 85,000 employees.

“Our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, said in a statement.

JCPenny said that almost 500 of its stores have been allowed to re-open following stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal adviser, Lazard is serving as financial adviser, and AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring adviser to the company.

Shares of JCPenny rose 1.1 cents, or 5.6%, to 20.08 cents in over-the-counter trading on Thursday.