August Retail Sales Jump, Defying Delta Surge, Supply Chain Disruptions

August retail sales rose 0.7% from the previous month, Commerce Department data showed Thursday, well ahead of the 0.8% decline analysts' had forecast.

U.S. retail sales surprising jumped higher last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Thursday, suggesting supply chain disruptions and the surge in Delta-variant infections aren't yet extending their impact on consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.

August retail sales rose 0.7% from the previous month to a collective $618.7 billion, the Commerce Department said, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.8% decline, and 15.1% higher from the COVID-hit period last year. The July total, however, was revised to a decline of .1.1% on the month from a prior estimate of a -0.5% decline.

Stripping out auto and gasoline sales, August retail sales were up 1.8%, the Commerce Department report noted, compared to a Street consensus of 0.1%.

U.S. equity futures pared earlier declines immediately following the data release, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 20 point opening bell decline and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for a 4 point retreat.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields moved to a session high of 1.328% following the data release while the dollar index was marked 0.2% higher on the session at 92.81 against a basket of six global currencies.

COVID-linked disruptions have brought havoc to global supply chains this year, while adding significant costs to freight and shipping. In fact, data suggests the base price of shipping a standard 40-foot-equivlaent container from Shanghai to New York has risen five-fold from pre-pandemic levels to $15,000, causing supply shortages from everything from clothing to shoes to furniture and household appliances.

The average waiting time for shipping vessels outside the port of Los Angeles is now around 8 days, with a backlog of 54 ships outside of Long Beach.

A surge in Delta-variant infections has also boosted the daily rate of U.S. coronavirus cases past 150,000 a day for the past week, a level that more than 13 times higher than two months ago, as vaccination rates slow and schools welcome students for their fall semester.

Consumer price increases may have also impacted spending, as August inflation was pegged 5.3% higher than last year -- just shy of the the fastest rate of increase since 2008 -- according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published last week.