October 19, 2021
Merck Says COVID Drug Reduces Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 50%
Publish date:

Atea Pharma Stock Plunges After COVID Treatment Trial Disappoints; Merck Jumps

Atea Pharmaceuticals could shed more than $2 billion in value Tuesday after the drugmaker said a mid-stage trial of its developing COVID treatment failed to meet expectations.
Author:

Atea Pharmaceuticals  (ATEA)  shares collapsed Tuesday after the drugmaker said its developing COVID treatment failed to meet expectations of reducing patient virus levels in critical mid-stage trial.

The drug, developed in partnership with Swiss pharma giant Roche, did provide some reduction in the viral load of high-risk patients with underlying conditions, but failed to meet the goal of a 'clear reduction' in patients with mild or moderate forms of the disease. 

The treatment, known as AT-527, was meant to be a potential competitor to Merck & Co.'s  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report 'molnupiravir', a pill designed for treatment of "mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization."

“The primary endpoint was not achieved in the overall study population in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19, however, MOONSONG topline data suggest that AT-527 has antiviral activity in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions as we previously reported in the Phase 2 hospitalized study," said founder and Atea CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi. 'Based on these and other AT-527 data, we with our partner Roche, are assessing potential modifications to the Phase 3 MORNINGSKY protocol that may likely lead to improved clinical outcomes” 

“We remain committed to our goal of developing and delivering AT-527 as an oral antiviral that will address treatment needs as COVID-19 continues to evolve,” he added.

Atea Pharmaceutical shares were marked 73% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $11.05 each, a move that could wipe more than $2 billion from its market value. 

Merck shares, meanwhile, jumped 2.66% to $79.20 each on the back of both the Atea trial results and a Reuters report that suggested the World Health Organization would lead the purchase of hundreds of millions of COVID treatments, tests and vaccines that could include the molnupiravir pill.

