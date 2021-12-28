Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Apple Stock Tests $3 Trillion Mark; New York Stores Closed Amid Covid Surge

Apple's decision to close its New York stores amid a surge in Covid infections may not stop the stock's "Santa Claus" march towards a $3 trillion market cap.
Author:

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares move higher Tuesday as news that it will close all twelve of its New York City stores amid a surge in Covid infections fails to dent the stock's push towards a $3 trillion market cap.

Stores on Fifth Avenue, SoHo and Grand Central Station will continue to allow curbside pickup of online orders, Apple said, but will be close to indoor shoppers as of Tuesday. The decision follows the return of a customer mask mandate earlier this month for the world's biggest tech company.

Covid hospitalizations in New York state topped 5,500 over the Christmas week, a level last seen in February, with daily case counts nearing 50,000. Nationwide, Covid hospitalizations remain below the peak levels of 2021, but case counts are on the rise, with the seven-day average now topping 205,000. 

"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement.

Apple shares were marked 0.4% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $181.03 each - a move that would put the stock within 1% of the level needed to cross the $3 trillion threshold.

Apple shares, which are up nearly 40% so far this year, first passed the $2 trillion mark in August of 2020, just two years after it reached the $1 trillion threshold. It was wroth $100 billion in May 2007.

"Hitting $3 trillion is another watershed moment for Apple as the company continues to prove the doubters wrong with the renaissance of growth story playing out in Cupertino," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a longtime Apple bull. 

"Supply shortages of roughly 15 million iPhone units globally remain an issue that should moderate into early 2022, however importantly the underlying demand story is our focus into 2022 and we believe is the ultimate driver of the stock going forward," Ives added.

Last month, the Nikkei business newspaper said iPad production runs are about half of their normal pace over the past two months, owing to Apple's decision to prioritize chips for its new iPhone 13, which it expects to generate stronger demand over the holiday season.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, said Apple is instructing vendors to prepare for tamer holiday sales thanks in part to Omicron concerns, delivery delays and the broader impact on consumer spending from the highest levels of domestic inflation in more than 30 years.

Apple noted in late October that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and expected the disruption to impact its current quarter revenues following a fourth quarter earnings report that included the tech giant's first miss of Wall Street sales forecasts in five years. 

