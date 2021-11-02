Apple Stock Slips On Report of iPad Production Cuts To Save On iPhone Chips

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares edged lower Tuesday following a report that suggested the tech giant is cutting back on iPad production in order to direct scarce semiconductor supplies to its flagship iPhone.

The Nikkei business newspaper said iPad production runs are about half of their normal pace over the past two months, owing to Apple's decision to prioritize chips for its new iPhone 13, which it expects to generate stronger demand over the holiday season.

Apple noted last week that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and expected the disruption to impact its current quarter revenues following a fourth quarter earnings report that included the tech giant's miss on sales in around five years.

"What we're doing is working with our partners on making sure that they have supply that we need and making sure that our demand statements are accurate as we see them and so forth," CEO Tim Cook told investors when asked if there were plans to "recalibrate" Apple's supply chain plans. "And at the same time, we are reducing our lead times and cycle times, so that when you get a chip off of fab that -- as quickly as possible, it's in a product and shipping. And, you know, and also helping the fab partners increase their yields."

"And so, those things are things that we're doing. We also support the CHIPS Act and the investment there to put more investment in the ground," he added, referring to a U.S. government effort to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing through tax credits. "And so, we're spending some time advocating for the CHIPS Act as well."

Apple shares were marked 0.2% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $148.65 each.

Cook said last week that "we're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible" heading into the holiday quarter, with other reports noting Apple could slash production by as much as 10 million units , taking the overall end-of-year total to around 80 million units, as a result of delays from major supplies such as Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report and Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Texas Instruments Incorporated Report.

Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest chipmaker and handset rival to Apple, said Thursday that while there is "much uncertainty due to various macro issues including the effect of 'back-to-normal', component supply and raw material price hikes ... component supply issues seem to stem more from mismatches in supply chain management rather than from an absolute lack of supply" and suggested the situation could improve by the second half of next year.

Still, CFO Luca Maestri told investors on a conference call that December quarter sales would be "very solid", and likely hit a record high, with gross margins in the region of 41.5% to 42.5%.