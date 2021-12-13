Apple Stock Nears $3 Trillion Value As JPMorgan Price Target Boost Adds To Wall Street Bull Rush

JPMorgan topped Wall Street analysts with a $210 price target on Apple Monday as the tech giant inches closer to reaching an historic market value of $3 trillion.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares moved higher Monday, edging closer to the $3 trillion mark, after analysts at JPMorgan boosted their price target on the tech giant to a Wall Street high of $210 each.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee argued that Apple has "managed to reverse the underperformance" of the stock, as well as the company, over the first half of the year, thanks in part to improved iPhone 13 demand and the navigation of disruptions in chip and smart phone supply chains.

He tagged a $210 price target on the stock, adding that revenue growth could get a further upside boost next year if the tech giant were to launch the anticipated 5G iPhone SE.

Another Wall Street analyst, Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, has not only argued that handset and App Store revenues could surprise to the upside in the December quarter, but also noted the potential from its nascent autonomous driving division -- as well as the planned launch of augmented and virtual reality products such as headsets and glasses -- when she boosted her price target on Apple last week to $200 per share.

Collectively, the analysts' views have helped the stock rise more nearly 20% over the past month -- compared to a 1.4% decline for the Nasdaq -- and inch closer to the historic $3 trillion threshold.

"Hitting $3 trillion is another watershed moment for Apple as the company continues to prove the doubters wrong with the renaissance of growth story playing out in Cupertino," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a longtime Apple bull. "The linchpin to Apple's valuation re-rating remains its Services business which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion in the eyes of the Street, coupled by its flagship hardware ecosystem which is in the midst of its strongest product cycle in over a decade led by iPhone 13."

"Supply shortages of roughly 15 million iPhone units globally remain an issue that should moderate into early 2022, however importantly the underlying demand story is our focus into 2022 and we believe is the ultimate driver of the stock going forward," Ives added.

Apple shares were marked 0.75% higher in early trading Monday to change hands at $181.001 each. An intra-day price of $182.86 would vault the group over the $3 trillion threshold.

Apple shares, which are up more than 38.6% so far this year, first passed the $2 trillion mark in August of 2020, just two years after it reached the $1 trillion threshold. It was wroth $100 billion in May 2007.

And while reports vary with respect to iPhone demand -- and indeed sufficient supplies -- over this holiday season, few analysts are prepared to bet against the group's longer-term prospects.

Last month, the Nikkei business newspaper said iPad production runs are about half of their normal pace over the past two months, owing to Apple's decision to prioritize chips for its new iPhone 13, which it expects to generate stronger demand over the holiday season.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, said Apple is instructing vendors to prepare for tamer holiday sales thanks in part to Omicron concerns, delivery delays and the broader impact on consumer spending from the highest levels of domestic inflation in more than 30 years.

Apple noted in late October that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and expected the disruption to impact its current quarter revenues following a fourth quarter earnings report that included the tech giant's first miss of Wall Street sales forecasts in five years.

Holiday quarter sales will also be hit by the chip shortage, CEO Tim Cook said in late October, telling Reuters that "we're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible."

Still, CFO Luca Maestri told investors on a conference call that December quarter sales would be "very solid", and likely hit a record high, with gross margins in the region of 41.5% to 42.5%.