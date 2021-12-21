Apple Leads S&P 500's Record $235 Billion in Q3 Buybacks As Congress Mulls Excise Tax

Dividends and buybacks totaled $364.7 billion in the third quarter, a record high that will add more fuel to the debate over taxing shareholder returns.

S&P 500 companies bought back a record $234.6 billion worth of shares in the third quarter, data published Tuesday indicated, providing more fuel to lawmakers wishing to tax the controversial corporate practice.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report lead the league in terms of third quarter repurchases, buying back $20.5 billion worth of shares, taking its twelve-month total -- which corresponds with its fiscal year -- to $92.5 billion. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report was next with a $15 billion third quarter tally, while Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report was third at $12.6 billion.

Third quarter dividends also surged, rising 12.5% from the same three-month period last year to a record $130 billion, taking the year-to-date tally to $377.3 billion.

Buybacks are set to increase over the final three months of the year, as well, with S&P Dow Jones Indices forecasting a 2021 tally that will surpass the all-time high of $806 billion recorded in 2018. Year-to-date, buybacks have totaled $611.6 billion.

"While companies bought back shares in record numbers in Q3 2021, their expenditures appear cautious when measured against their earnings and market value," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Additionally, the impact on share count remains significantly lower compared to previous years as higher stock prices have reduced the number of shares companies can buy back with their current expenditures."

"Companies are expected to increase expenditures, which is needed for the higher priced shares, but not enough to impact share count," Silverblatt added, noting that the proposed 1% tax on share buybacks isn't likely to have a material impact. "At this point, a slight market downturn or correction could also see additional buying, as companies with strong (and expected strong) cash-flow stock up on shares."

Buybacks have long courted controversy in Washington -- and on Wall Street -- from critics who argue that they artificially boosted earnings-per-share calculations and incentives CEOs to make short-term decisions over longer-term investments that increase wages and accelerate innovation.

Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown and Ron Wyden have targeted stock buybacks for a 1% levy -- known as the Stock Buyback Accountability Act -- in order to raise money for President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion 'Build Back Better' social spending bill.

Brown argues that years of corporate tax breaks have been used to repurchase shares and boost returns instead of being plowed back into the real economy for investment and job creation.

"Instead of spending billions buying back stocks and handing out CEO bonuses, it’s past time Wall Street paid its fair share and reinvested more of that capital into the workers and communities who make those profits possible," Brown said when he unveiled the legislation in September.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has also been a vocal opponent of buybacks, chiding Hertz Global (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings Inc Report last week for returning $2 billion to shareholders just months after exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a letter to interim CEO Mark Fields.

“This decision, and other actions taken before and after Hertz’s bankruptcy process, reveals that the company is happy to reward executives, company insiders, and big shareholders while stiffing consumers with record-high rental car costs and ignoring the recent history that nearly wiped out the company," she said.

But is the criticism justified?

In terms of boosting profits, probably not: Professor Alex Edmans of the London Business School found that, over a ten-year period in the United Kingdom ending in 2017, "not a single FTSE 350 firm used buybacks to hit an EPS target that it would have otherwise missed".

However, in terms of holding back cash from the real economy, the evidence is mixed, with some data suggesting CEOs are more compelled by poor investment prospects when deciding to steer cash to buybacks than they are attracted by any "sugar high' with respect to share price performance.