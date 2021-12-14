Apple Brings Back Mask Mandate For US Stores As Covid Cases Rise; Stock Extends Slide

Apple, which dropped its nation-wide mandate in November, will now require all customers to wear masks while visiting its U.S.-based stores.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares extended declines Tuesday amid reports that the world's biggest tech company is planning to re-introduce mask mandates and capacity limits at all of its U.S. stores.

Bloomberg News first reported the mandate return, citing the group's concern with rising Covid cases, with other media outlets repeating the tech giant's plans.

Apple dropped its nation-wide mask mandate on November 5, noting "positive trends in vaccinations, testing, and case counts'. Since then, however, Covid cases have began to surge, and the newly-identified Omicron variant is now finding its way into domestic infection rates. California, meanwhile, has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, starting Wednesday, with officials indicating it may last for at least a month.

Globally, more than 270.4 million people have been reported infected by the coronavirus, with total deaths topping 5.6 million. In the U.S., total deaths have topped 801,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with total confirmed cases of around 50,207,000.

Apple shares were marked 1.8% lower in mid-day trading Tuesday to change hands at $172.50 each.

Apple noted in late October that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and expected the disruption to impact its current quarter revenues following a fourth quarter earnings report that included the tech giant's first miss of Wall Street sales forecasts in five years.

Holiday quarter sales will also be hit by the chip shortage, CEO Tim Cook said in late October, telling Reuters that "we're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible."

Still, CFO Luca Maestri told investors on a conference call that December quarter sales would be "very solid", and likely hit a record high, with gross margins in the region of 41.5% to 42.5%.