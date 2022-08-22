Skip to main content

APE Stock Halted, AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

"The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

Updated at 10:48 am EST

AMC Entertainment's  (AMC)  new preferred dividend, which carries the ticker symbol APE, were halted just minutes after their debut on the New York Stock Exchange Monday.

The new shares, which AMC has called 'preferred equity units' that are "designed to have the same economic value and voting rights as a share of common stock", opened at $6.95 each before being halted at $9.49 during subsequent trading.

If the APE units trade as designed, they and the stand-alone AMC shares should in theory act much like a 'two-for-one' stock spilt, as they give each common shareholder that same equity interest in the parent company. However, their conversion potential, which is subject to vote by AMC shareholders following a recommendation from the board, could dilute the outstanding value of AMC shares, adding to the downward pressure in early Monday trading.

"An investor should therefore expect that the price of a stand-alone share of common stock logically should at least initially decline, however that investor’s economic interest will be the sum of the price of a share of common stock plus the price of an APE," AMC said in an explanatory statement when the preferred shares were first issued.   

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

AMC shares were marked 38.9% lower in early Monday trading to change hands at $11.02 each. APE shares were last at $7.80 each. 

That would put the collective value of the shares at around $18.82 each, compared to the Friday closing price of $18.01 for the stand-alone AMC shares.

AMC shares were also pressured by both the fact that the stand-alone commons shares are effectively trading ex-dividend from the APE distribution, and the fact that the movie theatre chain's largest rival, Cineworld, confirmed it's considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States.

U.K.-based Cineworld, which owns Regal cinemas in the U.S., hit a record low on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported the Chapter 11 option, which the group said Monday is one of its options as it looks to reduce debts accumulated during the pandemic and its failed takeover of Canada-based Cineplex.

 "Cineworld and Regal theaters globally are open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members," the company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange Monday. "The strategic options through which Cineworld may achieve its restructuring objectives include a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States and associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions as part of an orderly implementation process."

"Cineworld is in discussions with many of its major stakeholders including its secured lenders and their legal and financial advisers," the statement added. "Cineworld would expect to maintain its operations in the ordinary course until and following any filing and ultimately to continue its business over the longer term with no significant impact upon its employees."

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Reddit Crypto Traders Fight Bankrupt Lenders

By Luc Olinga
When Does a Senior Citizen on Social Security Stop Filing Taxes?
Sponsored Story

4 Tax Credits and Deductions for Retiring Baby Boomers

By TurboTax
AMC Entertainment Lead
MARKETS
AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Plummets on Cineworld Bankruptcy Option, 'APE' Dividend Dilution

By Martin Baccardax
Stock Exchange Markets Stocks Trader Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Stocks Slump Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, AMC And Gas Prices In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Lucid Motors Lead
TECHNOLOGY
LCIDTSLA

Tesla Rival Rolls Out Luxury Super-Sports Sedan

By Kirk O’Neil
Wendy's Lead KL
INVESTING
WENCMG

Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

By Sarah Jean Callahan
New York-New York Las Vegas Brooklyn Bridge DBK
INVESTING
MGMCZR

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover

By Daniel Kline
Kohl's Lead JS
INVESTING
FRGKSSTGT

Kohl’s Challenges Target/Ulta Partnership with Sephora Addition

By Sarah Jean Callahan