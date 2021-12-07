American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to Retire, Robert Isom Named New Boss

American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report said Tuesday that longtime CEO Doug Parker will stand down early next year, with current president Robert Isom tabbed as his successor as the country's largest carrier.

Parker, 59, will stay on as CEO until March 31, the company said, when he will transition to chairman of the board. Isom will also join the company's board, taking over CEO duties on April 1.

Reports that Parker, who was appointed CEO in 2013, may be moving on from his role began to surface earlier this year, when an executive search firm posting a listing for a “chief human resources officer” that would report to a "new CEO".

“I have worked with Robert for two decades and I am incredibly pleased that he will be the next CEO of American Airlines, which is truly the best job in our industry,” Parker said. “Robert is a collaborative leader with deep operational expertise and global industry experience. His efforts to guide and support our team throughout the pandemic have been nothing short of phenomenal."

"We are well-positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery, and now is the right time for a handoff we have planned and prepared for. I feel extremely fortunate to hand the reins to this clear and capable leader.”

American Airlines share were marked 2.9% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday, rising in concert with other travel stocks amid fading Omicron concerns, to indicate an opening bell price of $18.45 each.