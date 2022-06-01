Skip to main content
A Warning Signal From Currency Markets
A Warning Signal From Currency Markets

Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

Amazon will split its stock in a 20-for-1 adjustment that will begin trading on June 6.

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer.

Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. 

Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6.

The split follows a similar move by Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report earlier this year, likely to take place in July, that would leave investors with one Google stock and a dividend payment of 19 more shares, all priced at around $160 each.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report have also executed splits over the past two years, and today's move makes Amazon stock a more attractive and attainable proposition for retail investors who, powered by a wave of mobile trading apps and zero-commission brokers, suddenly find their collective power capturing the attention of the biggest companies in the world.

Amazon shares were marked 1.11% higher in early Wednesday trading to change hands at $2,431.49 each, a move that marks a 21.5% gain over the past week. That would equate to a post-split price of around $121.60 each when trading begins on Monday.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Amazon's possible inclusion in the Dow can't be ignored, either, now that S&P Dow Jones Officials can work with a share price of around $120 each.

The price-weighted Dow attempts to smooth-out the vagaries of splits and dividends in its 30 stock collection through the Dow divisor, a number that represents the affect of a stock price change on the overall average.

At $2,400 a share, however, even a small price change in Amazon would be far too big a disruption for the average, which may explain why that it's sitting on the outside looking in, despite its market-leading position in global e-commerce and its $1.24 trillion market cap.

S&P Dow Jones Indices classifies Amazon as a consumer discretionary stock, while Google is considered communications services, but both would have a strong case for Dow inclusion given their industry dominance and planet-like influence on broader financial markets. 

Early last month, Amazon shares suffered their biggest single-session decline in fifteen years after the group posted a surprise first quarter loss of $3.8 billion and the slowest pace of year-on-year revenue growth in more than a decade.

Amazon Web Services was the usual bright spot in the otherwise disappointing first quarter report, with revenues rising 36.6% from last year to $18.44 billion, with a near-term order backlog of around $90 billion. The division earned just over $6.5 billion with a profit margin of around 35%.

Cryptocurrency price volatility has been exacerbated recently by comments made by US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLA

Elon Musk Lashes Out After Doubts About His Efforts

By Luc Olinga
Jim Cramer: Salesforce Acquisition of Demandware Makes a Lot of Sense
MARKETS
CRM

Salesforce Stock Leaps After Q1 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer Reveals Two Things That Doomed General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt
MARKETS
GEBA

General Electric Stock Edges Higher As CEO Larry Culp Sees Solid Demand, Repeats Supply Chain Caution

By Martin Baccardax
microsoft surface laptop go 2
PERSONAL FINANCE
MSFTINTC

The Surface Laptop Go 2 Speeds Things up With a New Processor

By Jacob Krol
Brisk Sparkling Tea Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMSBUXPEP

Taco Bell Menu Adds a Brisk (and Colorful) Drink

By Veronika Bondarenko
Delta Air Lines Reports Mixed Second-Quarter Results
MARKETS
DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Jumps After Bullish Q2 Revenue, Capacity Update

By Martin Baccardax
Take Your Vacation Days, If Only Because the Boss Doesn't Want You To
TECHNOLOGY

Common Vacation Scams and How to Avoid Them

By Ellen Chang
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
MARKETS
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Says Working From Home For Tesla 'No Longer Acceptable'

By Martin Baccardax