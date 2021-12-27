Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Global Airlines Cancel Nearly 5,000 Flights As Covid Triggers Christmas Travel Chaos

Global carries cancelled nearly 5,000 flights over the peak holiday travel weekend as Covid infections continue to accelerate in major economies around the word.
Author:

U.S. airline shares slumped lower Monday after a Christmas weekend of chaos that saw nearly 5,000 flights cancelled amid a worldwide surge in Covid infections that crippled staffing levels for major carriers.

In the U.S, more than 2,800 flights were scrubbed, with thousands more facing significant delays, as infection spikes in New York, as well as a serious winter snowstorm in the northeast, grounded traffic and left tens of thousands of passengers stranded around the nation.

Around 1,000 flights were cancelled on Christmas Day itself, according to the real-time tracking website FlightAware, adding to the nearly 700 that were scrubbed on Christmas Eve. Globally, with travel chaos stretching from Tokyo to Toronto, around 4,700 flights were cancelled over the weekend, FlightAware data suggests. 

TheStreet Recommends

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report also turned around a flight from Seattle to Shanghai in mid-air following changes to rules at Pudong International Airport that the carrier said "require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta." The airline cancelled 375 flights on Christmas Day, following 212 flights that were axed on Christmas Eve. 

"We apologize to customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible," the carrier said in a statement. "When that’s not possible, Delta Reservations specialists are coordinating with our Operations and Customer Care Center to get those impacted on the next available flight."

Delta shares were marked 1.3% lower in in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $38.80 each. American Airlines  (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report slumped 1.65% to $17.895 each while United Airlines was marked 2.12% lower at $43.92 each.

Black Friday Kicks off the Holiday Shopping Season
MARKETS
AMZNTGTMA

US Holiday Retail Sales Surge As Shoppers Defy Faster Inflation, Covid Uncertainty

5 1960 Chevrolet_Corvette Radosław Drożdżewski Wikipedia
PERSONAL FINANCE
GMTMHMC

The Car Models That Have Been Around the Longest

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
BABABIDUJD

Stocks Gain, Flight Chaos, Holiday Retail Sales Surge, Sports Struggle With Covid -Five Things You Must Know

Home Depot
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNBBYM

Best End-of-Year Sales To Shop Now – Walmart, Home Depot and More

Bored Ape NFT Lead
INVESTING
BTSC

Making NFTs a Holiday Gift: Crypto, Art, and an NFT Marketplace

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Proves Disney Owns the Patent on Blockbusters
INVESTING
DISSNECMCSA

AMC Stock: What Comparing 2021's Top Films to 2019's Tells Investors

"The Book of Boba Fett" follows the popular Bounty Hunter. DBK
INVESTING
DISNFLX

Disney+ Has a Late Gift for Star Wars Fans; What's Coming in 2022?

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has over 1 billion plays on Spotify. DBK.
INVESTING
SPOT

Spotify Shares Its Most-Played Christmas Songs