Global Airlines Cancel Nearly 5,000 Flights As Covid Triggers Christmas Travel Chaos

U.S. airline shares slumped lower Monday after a Christmas weekend of chaos that saw nearly 5,000 flights cancelled amid a worldwide surge in Covid infections that crippled staffing levels for major carriers.

In the U.S, more than 2,800 flights were scrubbed, with thousands more facing significant delays, as infection spikes in New York, as well as a serious winter snowstorm in the northeast, grounded traffic and left tens of thousands of passengers stranded around the nation.

Around 1,000 flights were cancelled on Christmas Day itself, according to the real-time tracking website FlightAware, adding to the nearly 700 that were scrubbed on Christmas Eve. Globally, with travel chaos stretching from Tokyo to Toronto, around 4,700 flights were cancelled over the weekend, FlightAware data suggests.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report also turned around a flight from Seattle to Shanghai in mid-air following changes to rules at Pudong International Airport that the carrier said "require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta." The airline cancelled 375 flights on Christmas Day, following 212 flights that were axed on Christmas Eve.

"We apologize to customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible," the carrier said in a statement. "When that’s not possible, Delta Reservations specialists are coordinating with our Operations and Customer Care Center to get those impacted on the next available flight."

Delta shares were marked 1.3% lower in in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $38.80 each. American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report slumped 1.65% to $17.895 each while United Airlines was marked 2.12% lower at $43.92 each.