ADP Employment Report Shows 534,000 New Jobs, November Non-Farm Payrolls Up Next

The U.S. economy added more than half a million new private sector jobs last month as hiring continues to accelerate into the holiday shopping season amid improving growth prospects and labor market shortages.

Payroll processing group ADP said in its National Employment Report, which it compiles with Moody's Analytics, that private sector jobs grew by 534,000 in November, just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of a 506,000 total.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish its official nonfarm payroll report Friday, with economists looking for a headline total that represents around 550,000 new jobs, a figure that would largely match the 531,000 added in October.

“The labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “November’s job gains bring the three month average to 543,000 monthly jobs added, a modest uptick from the job pace earlier this year."

"Job gains have eclipsed 15 million since the recovery began, though 5 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. Service providers, which are more vulnerable to the pandemic, have dominated job gains this year. It’s too early to tell if the Omicron variant could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months."

U.S. equity futures were modestly firmer following the data release, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating an opening bell decline of 340 points and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for a 55 point decline from last night's close.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields, meanwhile, ticked modestly lower, to 1.48%, while the dollar index gained 0.05% against a basket of its global peers to trade at 96.025.

The BLS noted that hourly wages were up 0.4%, and 4.9% on the year, to $30.85 per hour in October, with the year-on-year reading coming in ahead of Street forecasts.

Private sector job creation paced the October jobs gains, with 604,000 new additions -- well ahead of economists' forecasts of 400,000 -- which could explain the bump higher in year-on-year wage gains. Factory jobs additions were pegged at 60,000 while government jobs fell by a net 73,000.

Even with this month's gains, the number of Americans leaving the workforce remains close to all-time highs, and nearly 10.4 million positions left were left unfilled as of the end of September, near the highest since December 2000, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, published last month.