Activision Blizzard Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV Delays

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the video game maker delayed the release of two key titles, while forecasting softer-than-expected holiday quarter sales, as it attempts to move past allegations of workplace harassment and broader issues of sexism in the gaming industry.

Activision also said one of its co-leaders, Jen Oneal, would step down from her role later this year in order to "step out and explore how I can do more to have games and diversity intersect, and hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard (and other studios) as well."

The departure news followed a mixed set of third quarter earnings, including flat year-on-year monthly active users of 390 million but stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share. The group also said the release of two new games -- Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV -- would be delayed until 2023.

"These are two of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides toward completion in recent quarters," COO Daniel Alegre told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "But we believe giving the team some extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch, we'll ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years into the future."

"These decisions will push out the financial uplift that we had expected to see next year, but we are confident that this is the right course of action for our people, our players and the long-term success of our franchises," he added.

Activision Blizzard shares were marked 11.9% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $68.45 each.

Earlier this month, Activision said it fired 20 employees, and disciplined 20 more, amid allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination that followed a settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September.

The group also set aside $18 million to compensate victims of the allegations and said CEO Bobby Kotick would take a modest pay cut.

Looking into the final months of the year, Activision said it sees adjusted sales in the region of $2.78 billion, with full-year net bookings of around $8.65 billion.

"The biggest surprise out of the quarter was the delay of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV to 2023," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson, who carries an 'outperform' rating with a $116 price target on the stock.

"We had modeled Diablo IV in 2023, but had $1.8 billion of OW2 bookings in our 2022 model," he added "While game delay announcements have become more common, this news is still a significant letdown for ATVI investors."