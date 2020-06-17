Oracle, Southwest, J.C. Penney - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

Stock futures point to a fourth straight day of gains for Wall Street; Oracle misses revenue estimates; Southwest to keep its middle seats open; J.C. Penney begins liquidation sales.

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, June 17:

1. -- Stock Futures Point to a Fourth Day of Gains

Stock futures pointed to a fourth straight day of gains for Wall Street on Wednesday as investors focused on the U.S. economic recovery and looked past a rise in coronavirus infections in many countries across the globe.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186 points, futures for the S&P 500 gained 19 points and Nasdaq futures were up 59 points.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday after U.S. retail sales in May rebounded strongly as states eased lockdown measures and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank would continue to use all its tools to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow ended Tuesday with a gain of 526 points, or 2.04%, to 26,289, the S&P 500 rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.75%.

Florida, Texas and Arizona this week set daily records for new coronavirus cases, with the states among 18 across the nation seeing a rise in cases from one week to the next, according to CNN.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University say 2.14 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus and nearly 117,000 have died.

In Beijing on Wednesday, stocks gained 0.14% even after more than 1,200 flights in and out of the city were canceled and schools were closed because of a coronavirus flare-up.

2. -- Housing Starts and Oil Inventories on Wednesday's Calendar

The economic calendar Wednesday includes Housing Starts for May at 8:30 a.m. ET and Oil Inventories for the week ended June 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify - virtually - on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell said "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the (U.S.) recovery."

3. -- Oracle Declines on Revenue Miss

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report declined 2.55% to $53.20 in premarket trading after the software giant missed revenue estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter and reported no revenue growth for the fiscal year.

For the quarter ended May 31, Oracle reported sales of $10.4 billion, a a drop of 4% from a year earlier on a constant currency basis. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $10.6 billion. Adjusted earnings in the quarter $1.20 a share, 4 cents above consensus.

"Our overall business did remarkably well considering the pandemic, but our results would have been even better except for customers in the hardest-hit industries that we serve such as hospitality, retail, and transportation postponing some of their purchases," said CEO Safra Catz.

For the fiscal year, Oracle's revenue was $39.1 billion, down 1% year over year and flat in constant currency. Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $38.92 billion. Cloud services and license support revenue was $27.4 billion, up 4% in constant currency. Cloud license and on-premise license revenue was $5.1 billion.

4. -- Southwest to Keep Middle Seats Open Through September

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report will continue to keep middle seats open on flights and limit bookings until at least September as it continues with social distancing and other safety measures on planes.

The airline also said passengers would be allowed to choose where they want to be seated.

Passengers also will be required to acknowledge Southwest's face covering policy and fill out a health form confirming they don't have symptoms of Covid-19.

5. -- J.C. Penney Begins Liquidation Sales at 137 Stores

J.C. Penney (JCP) - Get Report will begin liquidation sales Wednesday at 137 stores the bankrupt retailer is closing.

Throughout the stores, discounts will range from 25%-40% off original prices. All merchandise will be on sale, including deeper discounts of 40% on all fine jewelry and window treatments," said a statement from the disposition group handling the liquidations.

Earlier this week it was reported that mall owners Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Get Report were negotiating to purchase the department-store chain.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and has been working to finalize a business plan by a July 14 deadline, according to Bloomberg. After that, it could run out of cash to finance its reorganization.