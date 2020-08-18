Oracle, TikTok, Walmart, Home Depot, Boeing - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Stock futures are up slightly ahead of earnings reports from Walmart and Home Depot; Oracle is in talks about buying the U.S. operations of TikTok; Boeing announces a second round of voluntary buyouts.

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, Aug. 18:

1. -- Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Earnings From Walmart and Home Depot

Stock futures were rising slightly Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8 points, S&P 500 futures were up 1 point and Nasdaq futures gained 5 points.

The S&P 500 rose Monday and finished at 3,381.99, a little more than 4 points away from its all-time closing high of 3,386 set on Feb. 19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, led by stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, jumped 1% and set a closing high. The Dow slumped 86 points, or 0.31%, to close at 27,844.

Stocks keep powering higher though uncertainty over the prospects for a fresh coronavirus stimulus package from Congress have stalled and tensions between Washington and Beijing are heightened after the Trump administration announced new restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies.

“The markets are in ‘show me the money’ mode, perhaps erring on the side of caution, not holding their breath for an imminent deal in Congress,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. “Sadly, this leaves the U.S. real economy waddling and many businesses and millions of consumers getting the short shrift.”

2. -- Tuesday's Calendar Highlights

Besides earnings Tuesday from Walmart and Home Depot, Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report, Agilent Technologies (A) - Get Report, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) - Get Report, La-Z-Boy (LZB) - Get Report and Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report also will be issuing reports.

Can Walmart Remain at New Highs Once It Reports Earnings?

Home Depot and Lowe's Report This Week - Here Are the Trades

The economic calendar in the U.S. Tuesday includes Housing Starts for July at 8:30 a.m. ET.

3. -- Oracle Is in Talks to Buy TikTok's U.S. Operations

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report has held talks with TikTok's owner, ByteDance, about buying the U.S. operations of the viral video streaming app, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Enterprise software maker Oracle has held preliminary talks with China's ByteDance, and was seriously considering purchasing the app’s operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, The FT reported, citing people briefed about the matter.

Oracle has been working with a group of U.S. investors that already own a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, the people added.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report has been the lead contender for TikTok, confirming earlier in August it had held discussions with ByteDance.

President Donald President Donald Trump ordered ByteDance on Friday to sell its U.S. assets within 90 days. Trump earlier had said the U.S. would ban TikTok on Sept. 15 if an American buyer doesn't snap it up by then.

Oracle was rising 3.82% in premarket trading to $56.05, while Microsoft slipped 0.23% to $209.80.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

4. -- Boeing Offers Workers a Second Round of Voluntary Buyouts

Boeing (BA) - Get Report will offer employees a second round of voluntary buyouts, the planemaker said on Monday, extending workforce cuts beyond the company's original 10% target.

“While we have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, our industry and our customers continue to face significant challenges,” Boeing said in a statement. “We have taken proactive steps to adjust to the market realities and position our company for the recovery. As we continue to assess our workforce and in response to employee feedback, we will be offering a second voluntary layoff (VLO) opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package.”

The voluntary layoffs offer will made primarily to workers in Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, services division and corporate operation, CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees that was seen by Bloomberg. More details will be made available to workers starting next week.

“This action will extend our overall workforce reductions beyond the initial 10% target and will allow more employees who want to depart the company to do so voluntarily with a pay and benefits package. Importantly, it also will help limit additional involuntary workforce actions,” the CEO said.

Boeing shares were up 0.53% to $172.93 in premarket trading.

5. -- Apple and Epic Games Escalate Their Fight

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has threatened to remove the developer account of Epic Games and cut off its access to iOS and Mac developer tools as the fight ramps up between the tech giant and the maker of popular game "Fortnite."

Apple's plans were disclosed in a court filing by Epic Games on Monday, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Epic Games asked a California federal court to block Apple’s removal of Fortnite from the App Store. Apple kicked out Fortnite from the App Store shortly after the game introduced new payment options.